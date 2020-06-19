Rent Calculator
Oceanside, CA
1109 Village Drive
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:16 PM
1109 Village Drive
1109 Village Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1109 Village Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1109 Village Drive have any available units?
1109 Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1109 Village Drive have?
Some of 1109 Village Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1109 Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 1109 Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Village Drive offers parking.
Does 1109 Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1109 Village Drive has a pool.
Does 1109 Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 1109 Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
