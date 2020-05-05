Rent Calculator
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1108 S S Cleveland St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1108 S S Cleveland St
1108 S Cleveland St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1108 S Cleveland St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1108 S S Cleveland St have any available units?
1108 S S Cleveland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
Is 1108 S S Cleveland St currently offering any rent specials?
1108 S S Cleveland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 S S Cleveland St pet-friendly?
No, 1108 S S Cleveland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 1108 S S Cleveland St offer parking?
No, 1108 S S Cleveland St does not offer parking.
Does 1108 S S Cleveland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 S S Cleveland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 S S Cleveland St have a pool?
No, 1108 S S Cleveland St does not have a pool.
Does 1108 S S Cleveland St have accessible units?
No, 1108 S S Cleveland St does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 S S Cleveland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 S S Cleveland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 S S Cleveland St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 S S Cleveland St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
