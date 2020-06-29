All apartments in Oceanside
1097 Meridian Ct

1097 Meridian Court · No Longer Available
Location

1097 Meridian Court, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1097 Meridian Ct have any available units?
1097 Meridian Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1097 Meridian Ct have?
Some of 1097 Meridian Ct's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1097 Meridian Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1097 Meridian Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1097 Meridian Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1097 Meridian Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1097 Meridian Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1097 Meridian Ct offers parking.
Does 1097 Meridian Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1097 Meridian Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1097 Meridian Ct have a pool?
No, 1097 Meridian Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1097 Meridian Ct have accessible units?
No, 1097 Meridian Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1097 Meridian Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1097 Meridian Ct has units with dishwashers.

