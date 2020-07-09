Amenities

1066 Straightaway Ct Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 5BD Home on a Culdasac it's a Must See!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Tucked away on a cul-de-sac in Willmont Ranch near the Arrowood golf course this spacious home offers 4,057 sq ft, 5 large bedrooms, and 4 bathrooms. The gorgeous kitchen features granite counter tops, large island, cook top, and all stainless steel appliances are included. Four of the bedrooms are located upstairs, one bedroom downstairs. Off the master bedroom is a great balcony space overlooking the back yard. The large back yard and patio is perfect for entertaining guests while taking beautiful valley views. Gardening services included. Call today to schedule and appointment 760-434-7373 ext 0!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9,988.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Evening Lights

Non-Smoking Property

Cooktop

Oven

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Gas Fireplace

Dining Area

Formal dining room

Patio

Balcony

Family Room

Living Room

Downstairs Bedroom

Storage space

2 Story

Upgraded Carpeting

Tile Flooring

Laundry Hook-ups

Downstairs Laundry

3 Car Garage

Gardener included

Home Owners Assoc.

Greenbelt View

Canyon View

Fenced yard

Private Patio



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Bonsall West Elementary

Middle School: Chavez Middle School

High School: Fallbrook High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1066-Straightaway-Ct-Oceanside-CA-92057-1537/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE2754839)