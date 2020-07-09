Amenities
1066 Straightaway Ct Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 5BD Home on a Culdasac it's a Must See!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Tucked away on a cul-de-sac in Willmont Ranch near the Arrowood golf course this spacious home offers 4,057 sq ft, 5 large bedrooms, and 4 bathrooms. The gorgeous kitchen features granite counter tops, large island, cook top, and all stainless steel appliances are included. Four of the bedrooms are located upstairs, one bedroom downstairs. Off the master bedroom is a great balcony space overlooking the back yard. The large back yard and patio is perfect for entertaining guests while taking beautiful valley views. Gardening services included. Call today to schedule and appointment 760-434-7373 ext 0!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9,988.
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Evening Lights
Non-Smoking Property
Cooktop
Oven
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Gas Fireplace
Dining Area
Formal dining room
Patio
Balcony
Family Room
Living Room
Downstairs Bedroom
Storage space
2 Story
Upgraded Carpeting
Tile Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
Downstairs Laundry
3 Car Garage
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Greenbelt View
Canyon View
Fenced yard
Private Patio
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Bonsall West Elementary
Middle School: Chavez Middle School
High School: Fallbrook High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1066-Straightaway-Ct-Oceanside-CA-92057-1537/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
