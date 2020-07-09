All apartments in Oceanside
1066 Straightaway Ct

1066 Straightaway Court · No Longer Available
Location

1066 Straightaway Court, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1066 Straightaway Ct Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 5BD Home on a Culdasac it's a Must See!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Tucked away on a cul-de-sac in Willmont Ranch near the Arrowood golf course this spacious home offers 4,057 sq ft, 5 large bedrooms, and 4 bathrooms. The gorgeous kitchen features granite counter tops, large island, cook top, and all stainless steel appliances are included. Four of the bedrooms are located upstairs, one bedroom downstairs. Off the master bedroom is a great balcony space overlooking the back yard. The large back yard and patio is perfect for entertaining guests while taking beautiful valley views. Gardening services included. Call today to schedule and appointment 760-434-7373 ext 0!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9,988.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Evening Lights
Non-Smoking Property
Cooktop
Oven
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Gas Fireplace
Dining Area
Formal dining room
Patio
Balcony
Family Room
Living Room
Downstairs Bedroom
Storage space
2 Story
Upgraded Carpeting
Tile Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
Downstairs Laundry
3 Car Garage
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Greenbelt View
Canyon View
Fenced yard
Private Patio

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Bonsall West Elementary
Middle School: Chavez Middle School
High School: Fallbrook High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1066-Straightaway-Ct-Oceanside-CA-92057-1537/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE2754839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1066 Straightaway Ct have any available units?
1066 Straightaway Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1066 Straightaway Ct have?
Some of 1066 Straightaway Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1066 Straightaway Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1066 Straightaway Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 Straightaway Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1066 Straightaway Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1066 Straightaway Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1066 Straightaway Ct offers parking.
Does 1066 Straightaway Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1066 Straightaway Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 Straightaway Ct have a pool?
No, 1066 Straightaway Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1066 Straightaway Ct have accessible units?
No, 1066 Straightaway Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 Straightaway Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1066 Straightaway Ct has units with dishwashers.

