1036 South Pacific Street - 6
Last updated February 20 2020 at 4:20 AM

1036 South Pacific Street - 6

1036 South Pacific Street · No Longer Available
Location

1036 South Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
OCEANSIDE APARTMENT, WALK TO BEACH!!!

This 1BR, 1BA apartment is walking distance to the beach! This unit offers easy accessibility, southern sun exposure, a large community lawn and built in BBQ pit. Within walking distance to the beach and featuring on-site laundry, and private garage this building offers everything you need for coastal living! ACT NOW!

Walking distance to beach, shopping, restaurants and much more.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Oven
- Kitchen
- Breakfast Nook
- Parking Spot

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
On-site laundry

LEASE TERMS:
One year
Available 03/05/2020
Pets OK with owner approval
Tenant to pay all utilities
Tenant to carry renters insurance

APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES:
Application Fee: $35/adult
Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends)

HOW TO APPLY
Email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing.
Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.

APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA
Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee
Applicants must make a minimum 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household
We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and deposit at time of lease signing

* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Please note that application fee's are non-refundable.

* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.

* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

Swell Property Inc.
CA BRE #00778606
UNIT FEATURES
Oven / range, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 South Pacific Street - 6 have any available units?
1036 South Pacific Street - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 South Pacific Street - 6 have?
Some of 1036 South Pacific Street - 6's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 South Pacific Street - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1036 South Pacific Street - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 South Pacific Street - 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 South Pacific Street - 6 is pet friendly.
Does 1036 South Pacific Street - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 1036 South Pacific Street - 6 offers parking.
Does 1036 South Pacific Street - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 South Pacific Street - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 South Pacific Street - 6 have a pool?
No, 1036 South Pacific Street - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1036 South Pacific Street - 6 have accessible units?
No, 1036 South Pacific Street - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 South Pacific Street - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 South Pacific Street - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.

