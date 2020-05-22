All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1001 Augusta Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1001 Augusta Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1001 Augusta Cir

1001 Augusta Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1001 Augusta Circle, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Augusta Cir have any available units?
1001 Augusta Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Augusta Cir have?
Some of 1001 Augusta Cir's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Augusta Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Augusta Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Augusta Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Augusta Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1001 Augusta Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Augusta Cir offers parking.
Does 1001 Augusta Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Augusta Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Augusta Cir have a pool?
No, 1001 Augusta Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Augusta Cir have accessible units?
No, 1001 Augusta Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Augusta Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Augusta Cir has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego