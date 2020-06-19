100 N. River Circle #203

Amenities

Super clean 3 bedroom Condo in gated Community in North Oceanside - Beautiful Single level floor plan that lives Large! Newer modern 3-bdrm Spacious Bright & Open condo in 22 unit Gated Complex w/ easy access to Camp Pendleton & the 76 freeway-Like new w/Granite counters in kitchen & baths, Travertine tile in Kitchen, baths, Freshly painted, Ceiling fans, Inside laundry rm w/full-size W&D. Walk-in closets. Lg Balcony off the dining area. Window Treatments. Detached garage & assigned parking included. Shops-Rec Center-Restaurants-Bus Station & Theaters close by. Professional pics coming soon. Monthly rent is $2,100. Security deposit is $2400. Call or text 760-690-6707 for showings.



