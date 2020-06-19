All apartments in Oceanside
100 N. River Circle #203

100 North River Road · No Longer Available
Location

100 North River Road, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Super clean 3 bedroom Condo in gated Community in North Oceanside - Beautiful Single level floor plan that lives Large! Newer modern 3-bdrm Spacious Bright & Open condo in 22 unit Gated Complex w/ easy access to Camp Pendleton & the 76 freeway-Like new w/Granite counters in kitchen & baths, Travertine tile in Kitchen, baths, Freshly painted, Ceiling fans, Inside laundry rm w/full-size W&D. Walk-in closets. Lg Balcony off the dining area. Window Treatments. Detached garage & assigned parking included. Shops-Rec Center-Restaurants-Bus Station & Theaters close by. Professional pics coming soon. Monthly rent is $2,100. Security deposit is $2400. Call or text 760-690-6707 for showings.

(RLNE4922728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 N. River Circle #203 have any available units?
100 N. River Circle #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 N. River Circle #203 have?
Some of 100 N. River Circle #203's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 N. River Circle #203 currently offering any rent specials?
100 N. River Circle #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 N. River Circle #203 pet-friendly?
No, 100 N. River Circle #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 100 N. River Circle #203 offer parking?
Yes, 100 N. River Circle #203 offers parking.
Does 100 N. River Circle #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 N. River Circle #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 N. River Circle #203 have a pool?
No, 100 N. River Circle #203 does not have a pool.
Does 100 N. River Circle #203 have accessible units?
No, 100 N. River Circle #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 N. River Circle #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 N. River Circle #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
