Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden on-site laundry parking bike storage

Make this spacious studio with great light your new home base! The concrete floors with radiant floor heating invite you into the space with a full size kitchen featuring high end Samsung stainless steel appliances and designer fixtures. The black accent wall with brass reading lights is the perfect place for your queen size bed and side tables. The unit can fit a full size table and chairs to enjoy meals or use as your desk. Cable and internet connections are provided to put up a wall mounted television.



The space can fit a full size couch in the bay window area that could also be used for guests if you opt for a sleeper. The bathroom features a tub shower and vanity with ample storage. There are two closets – one with custom shelving for your belongings and the other with washer / dryer hookups. For some fresh air, you can step out onto your private balcony with views of the Oakland Hills. Units are separately metered for electricity and water. Bike parking provided in the stairwells on the ground floor.