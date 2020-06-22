All apartments in Oakland
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

Regent Darien Apartments LLC.

1505 Jackson St · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Jackson St, Oakland, CA 94612
Downtown Oakland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
Sm Std Unit#D09 @ 1505-1511 Jackson Street - Just west of Lake Merritt Lakeside, is one of Oakland, California's historic residential neighborhoods between its Downtown district and Lake Merritt. The greater neighborhood includes the interior blocks officially designated as a local historic district and the 'Gold Coast' peripheral areas along Lakeside Drive, 20th Street, and the west edge of Lake Merritt, areas closer to 14th Street and the Civic Center district, and blocks adjacent to downtown along Harrison Street. The district is characterized by a predominance of more affordable buildings, and a long history of regional mass transit connections serving its central location.

With a high walk score, this location can't be beat; you are close to shopping, restaurants, and nightlife and easy access to BART and freeways offers a ton of commuting options. Public transportation is widely available through common BART stops and bicyclists will be pleased with easy road access. Entertainment, especially music venues, are well known in this Oakland area. Residents of this historic building often frequent Fox Theater. Laundry facilities on-site and his building is pet-friendly too!

(RLNE5846237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regent Darien Apartments LLC. have any available units?
Regent Darien Apartments LLC. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does Regent Darien Apartments LLC. have?
Some of Regent Darien Apartments LLC.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regent Darien Apartments LLC. currently offering any rent specials?
Regent Darien Apartments LLC. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regent Darien Apartments LLC. pet-friendly?
No, Regent Darien Apartments LLC. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does Regent Darien Apartments LLC. offer parking?
No, Regent Darien Apartments LLC. does not offer parking.
Does Regent Darien Apartments LLC. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Regent Darien Apartments LLC. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Regent Darien Apartments LLC. have a pool?
No, Regent Darien Apartments LLC. does not have a pool.
Does Regent Darien Apartments LLC. have accessible units?
No, Regent Darien Apartments LLC. does not have accessible units.
Does Regent Darien Apartments LLC. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regent Darien Apartments LLC. has units with dishwashers.
Does Regent Darien Apartments LLC. have units with air conditioning?
No, Regent Darien Apartments LLC. does not have units with air conditioning.
