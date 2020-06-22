Regent Darien Apartments LLC.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access media room

Sm Std Unit#D09 @ 1505-1511 Jackson Street - Just west of Lake Merritt Lakeside, is one of Oakland, California's historic residential neighborhoods between its Downtown district and Lake Merritt. The greater neighborhood includes the interior blocks officially designated as a local historic district and the 'Gold Coast' peripheral areas along Lakeside Drive, 20th Street, and the west edge of Lake Merritt, areas closer to 14th Street and the Civic Center district, and blocks adjacent to downtown along Harrison Street. The district is characterized by a predominance of more affordable buildings, and a long history of regional mass transit connections serving its central location.



With a high walk score, this location can't be beat; you are close to shopping, restaurants, and nightlife and easy access to BART and freeways offers a ton of commuting options. Public transportation is widely available through common BART stops and bicyclists will be pleased with easy road access. Entertainment, especially music venues, are well known in this Oakland area. Residents of this historic building often frequent Fox Theater. Laundry facilities on-site and his building is pet-friendly too!



