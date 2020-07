Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage furnished recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access accessible elevator garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center cc payments courtyard e-payments key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Oakland has transformed into a cosmopolitan destination for those seeking culture, lifestyle options and an inspired sense of community. Nestled in an architecturally eclectic enclave, and just moments away from shimmering Lake Merritt and the Merritt Bart Station, these newly renovated apartment homes provide 180° Bay and City views, as well as state-of-the-art amenities including a heated pool. The best new address in Oakland’s upscale apartment home market, your new home awaits at Merritt on 3rd.