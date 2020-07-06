Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking bike storage internet access package receiving

Maya Apartments in Oakland, CA is where sophisticated design meets urban excellence. Located in the cultural hotspot of the Temescal neighborhood in the heart of Oakland, Maya offers the perfect balance of urban charm and modern accessibility!



Each studio, one, and two bedroom apartment feature upscale amenities. Ample, open floor plans give you the space you need to unwind in style. Select home feature robotic furniture that efficiently and elegantly multiplies your storage space. Each apartment home features modern finishes and intuitive design including Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, and plank wood flooring throughout. Our apartment homes are thoughtfully designed and swathed in sunlight through oversized windows. Each residence has been optimized for high-end comfort, health, and efficiency. Call us today to schedule a tour of our pet-friendly apartments in Oakland, CA and make Maya your new home!