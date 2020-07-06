All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like Maya.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
Maya
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

Maya

4045 Broadway · (510) 694-0782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Glen Highlands
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4045 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611
Glen Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$2,291

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 453 sqft

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. Jul 27

$3,153

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maya.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
Maya Apartments in Oakland, CA is where sophisticated design meets urban excellence. Located in the cultural hotspot of the Temescal neighborhood in the heart of Oakland, Maya offers the perfect balance of urban charm and modern accessibility!

Each studio, one, and two bedroom apartment feature upscale amenities. Ample, open floor plans give you the space you need to unwind in style. Select home feature robotic furniture that efficiently and elegantly multiplies your storage space. Each apartment home features modern finishes and intuitive design including Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, and plank wood flooring throughout. Our apartment homes are thoughtfully designed and swathed in sunlight through oversized windows. Each residence has been optimized for high-end comfort, health, and efficiency. Call us today to schedule a tour of our pet-friendly apartments in Oakland, CA and make Maya your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maya have any available units?
Maya has 3 units available starting at $2,291 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does Maya have?
Some of Maya's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maya currently offering any rent specials?
Maya is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maya pet-friendly?
Yes, Maya is pet friendly.
Does Maya offer parking?
Yes, Maya offers parking.
Does Maya have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Maya offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Maya have a pool?
No, Maya does not have a pool.
Does Maya have accessible units?
No, Maya does not have accessible units.
Does Maya have units with dishwashers?
No, Maya does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Maya?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Exchange Studios
527 23rd Avenue
Oakland, CA 94606
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave
Oakland, CA 94606
Aqua Via
125 2nd St
Oakland, CA 94607
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Alexan Webster
2330 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Downtown Oakland
1515 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St
Oakland, CA 94612
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street
Oakland, CA 94611

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity