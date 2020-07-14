All apartments in Oakland
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:04 PM

Fontainebleau

Open Now until 5pm
305 Euclid Avenue · (510) 345-1188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

305 Euclid Avenue, Oakland, CA 94610
Adams Point

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fontainebleau.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
patio / balcony
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
elevator
garage
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
carport
courtyard
internet access
key fob access
lobby
package receiving
smoke-free community
Fontainebleau Apartments - Property Id: 99161

Please contact Chandra for a viewing appointment show contact info

-1Bedroom 1Bathroom Apartment 900 sqft.
-One-of-a-kind rehabbed apartment in the Heart of Oakland's Adam point district.
-Fully Updated Kitchen with white Granite, New Oak Cabinetry, All Stainless Kitchen with new appliances including a dishwasher.
-NO Pets Allowed
-Lots of natural light
-Sold Oak floors, Gorgeous Tiled Kitchen and Bath
-New double-paned windows and insulated walls, new heater, new electrical
-New recessed lighting throughout on dimmer
-Fresh paint throughout
-Serene and quiet neighborhood
-Walk to the Lake Merritt, BART, Bus Line
-30 minute Commute to Downtown SF
-Conveniently located by all major freeways

-Water, Garbage and Parking Included
-$2700.00 Deposit
-$2700.00 Month Rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99161
Property Id 99161

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4691899)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $47
Deposit: $2,000
Additional: Renter's recommended
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage 1 parking Space.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Fontainebleau have any available units?
Fontainebleau has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does Fontainebleau have?
Some of Fontainebleau's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fontainebleau currently offering any rent specials?
Fontainebleau is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fontainebleau pet-friendly?
No, Fontainebleau is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does Fontainebleau offer parking?
Yes, Fontainebleau offers parking.
Does Fontainebleau have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fontainebleau does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fontainebleau have a pool?
No, Fontainebleau does not have a pool.
Does Fontainebleau have accessible units?
No, Fontainebleau does not have accessible units.
Does Fontainebleau have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fontainebleau has units with dishwashers.

