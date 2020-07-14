Amenities
Fontainebleau Apartments - Property Id: 99161
-1Bedroom 1Bathroom Apartment 900 sqft.
-One-of-a-kind rehabbed apartment in the Heart of Oakland's Adam point district.
-Fully Updated Kitchen with white Granite, New Oak Cabinetry, All Stainless Kitchen with new appliances including a dishwasher.
-NO Pets Allowed
-Lots of natural light
-Sold Oak floors, Gorgeous Tiled Kitchen and Bath
-New double-paned windows and insulated walls, new heater, new electrical
-New recessed lighting throughout on dimmer
-Fresh paint throughout
-Serene and quiet neighborhood
-Walk to the Lake Merritt, BART, Bus Line
-30 minute Commute to Downtown SF
-Conveniently located by all major freeways
-Water, Garbage and Parking Included
-$2700.00 Deposit
-$2700.00 Month Rent
