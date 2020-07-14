Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel patio / balcony smoke-free units Property Amenities parking elevator garage on-site laundry 24hr laundry carport courtyard internet access key fob access lobby package receiving smoke-free community

Fontainebleau Apartments - Property Id: 99161



Please contact Chandra for a viewing appointment show contact info



-1Bedroom 1Bathroom Apartment 900 sqft.

-One-of-a-kind rehabbed apartment in the Heart of Oakland's Adam point district.

-Fully Updated Kitchen with white Granite, New Oak Cabinetry, All Stainless Kitchen with new appliances including a dishwasher.

-NO Pets Allowed

-Lots of natural light

-Sold Oak floors, Gorgeous Tiled Kitchen and Bath

-New double-paned windows and insulated walls, new heater, new electrical

-New recessed lighting throughout on dimmer

-Fresh paint throughout

-Serene and quiet neighborhood

-Walk to the Lake Merritt, BART, Bus Line

-30 minute Commute to Downtown SF

-Conveniently located by all major freeways



-Water, Garbage and Parking Included

-$2700.00 Deposit

-$2700.00 Month Rent

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99161

Property Id 99161



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4691899)