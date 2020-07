Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator carpet recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator internet access parking on-site laundry cc payments e-payments key fob access media room online portal smoke-free community

Our community is housed within the historic Julia Morgan YWCA building. Starcity shares the building with the Envision Academy, a charter school located on the first three floors. Spread out across Starcity's two upper floors are 65 bedrooms, two large kitchens, and spacious communal areas to enhance your coliving experience.