Coliseum Connect is a brand-new transit-oriented community offering market rate and affordable housing in Oakland. Our desirable community is located on the corner of 71st Avenue and Shell Street, across from the Coliseum BART Station, AC Transit Station, and AMTRAK Station. Walk to local parks, Oracle Arena, Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, and pick up some groceries at nearby stores. Coliseum Connect will offer 1 and 2 bedroom flats and townhomes ranging from 700 up to 1100 square feet and feature fully-equipped kitchens with electric appliances, in-home washer and dryer, window coverings, and garage parking. Community amenities include a spacious ground floor coffee lounge, resident social lounge, bicycle storage with a repair station, and conference room. The second-floor courtyard offers beautifully landscaped grounds includes two outdoor fire pits with seating and four barbecue grills, a perfect place to relax before enjoying a basketball game at the Oracle Area. Coliseum Connect is currently under construction and scheduled to be completed in March of 2019! To stay connected and receive updates on our community, please join our interest list below.