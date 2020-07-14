All apartments in Oakland
Coliseum Connect
Coliseum Connect

805 North 71st Avenue · (510) 756-3986
Location

805 North 71st Avenue, Oakland, CA 94621
Coliseum

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$2,489

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 141 · Avail. now

$2,355

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 680 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 122 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,605

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 928 sqft

Unit 136 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 928 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Coliseum Connect.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
cable included
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
conference room
fire pit
internet access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
Coliseum Connect is a brand-new transit-oriented community offering market rate and affordable housing in Oakland. Our desirable community is located on the corner of 71st Avenue and Shell Street, across from the Coliseum BART Station, AC Transit Station, and AMTRAK Station. Walk to local parks, Oracle Arena, Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, and pick up some groceries at nearby stores. Coliseum Connect will offer 1 and 2 bedroom flats and townhomes ranging from 700 up to 1100 square feet and feature fully-equipped kitchens with electric appliances, in-home washer and dryer, window coverings, and garage parking. Community amenities include a spacious ground floor coffee lounge, resident social lounge, bicycle storage with a repair station, and conference room. The second-floor courtyard offers beautifully landscaped grounds includes two outdoor fire pits with seating and four barbecue grills, a perfect place to relax before enjoying a basketball game at the Oracle Area. Coliseum Connect is currently under construction and scheduled to be completed in March of 2019! To stay connected and receive updates on our community, please join our interest list below.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 deposit is required per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet under 50 lbs. $75 for pets over 50 lbs.
restrictions: Pets of all shapes and sizes with no weight limit. Breed restrictions do apply. Please contact our office for additional information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Coliseum Connect have any available units?
Coliseum Connect has 5 units available starting at $2,355 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does Coliseum Connect have?
Some of Coliseum Connect's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Coliseum Connect currently offering any rent specials?
Coliseum Connect is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Coliseum Connect pet-friendly?
Yes, Coliseum Connect is pet friendly.
Does Coliseum Connect offer parking?
Yes, Coliseum Connect offers parking.
Does Coliseum Connect have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Coliseum Connect offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Coliseum Connect have a pool?
No, Coliseum Connect does not have a pool.
Does Coliseum Connect have accessible units?
Yes, Coliseum Connect has accessible units.
Does Coliseum Connect have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Coliseum Connect has units with dishwashers.
