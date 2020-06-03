All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 974 63rd Street - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
974 63rd Street - A
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

974 63rd Street - A

974 63rd Street · (510) 388-0736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

974 63rd Street, Oakland, CA 94608
Paradise Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1103 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Renovated 3 bedroom / 1 bath, Unit A
Fireplace
Large closets with storage
Wood flooring & carpet
New, white appliances
Bamboo countertops in kitchen
New cabinets in kitchen
Laundry in-unit!
Living room
Dinning room
Backyard with patio.
This Multi-Family is located at 974 63rd St, Oakland, CA in the Paradise Park neighborhood in Oakland, CA. Nestled on the Berkeley border, this unit is a 15 minute walk to Ashby Bart. A 20 minute walk to Emeryville's Public Market. A 20 minutes walk to U.C. Berkeley Campus and Downtown Berkeley. There are several coffee shops located near by and the South Berkeley Farmer's Market on Tuesday is just blocks away. Spacious backyard with patio to relax or bbq. This is a great well maintained unit close to everything!

The unit will be shown on Saturdays until rented. Please click the link below to schedule an appointment.

https://calendly.com/blackshearproperties/15min

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 974 63rd Street - A have any available units?
974 63rd Street - A has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 974 63rd Street - A have?
Some of 974 63rd Street - A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 974 63rd Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
974 63rd Street - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 974 63rd Street - A pet-friendly?
No, 974 63rd Street - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 974 63rd Street - A offer parking?
No, 974 63rd Street - A does not offer parking.
Does 974 63rd Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 974 63rd Street - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 974 63rd Street - A have a pool?
No, 974 63rd Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 974 63rd Street - A have accessible units?
No, 974 63rd Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 974 63rd Street - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 974 63rd Street - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 974 63rd Street - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 974 63rd Street - A does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 974 63rd Street - A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St
Oakland, CA 94607
225 Clifton
225 Clifton Street
Oakland, CA 94618
Orion
255 9th Avenue
Oakland, CA 94606
Halcyon
1815 Alice Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue
Oakland, CA 94610
888 Vermont Street
888 Vermont Street
Oakland, CA 94610
1200 Lakeshore
1200 Lakeshore Ave
Oakland, CA 94606
777 Broadway
777 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94612

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity