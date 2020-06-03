974 63rd Street - A

Amenities
Renovated 3 bedroom / 1 bath, Unit A
Fireplace
Large closets with storage
Wood flooring & carpet
New, white appliances
Bamboo countertops in kitchen
New cabinets in kitchen
Laundry in-unit!
Living room
Dinning room
Backyard with patio.
This Multi-Family is located at 974 63rd St, Oakland, CA in the Paradise Park neighborhood in Oakland, CA. Nestled on the Berkeley border, this unit is a 15 minute walk to Ashby Bart. A 20 minute walk to Emeryville's Public Market. A 20 minutes walk to U.C. Berkeley Campus and Downtown Berkeley. There are several coffee shops located near by and the South Berkeley Farmer's Market on Tuesday is just blocks away. Spacious backyard with patio to relax or bbq. This is a great well maintained unit close to everything!
The unit will be shown on Saturdays until rented. Please click the link below to schedule an appointment.
https://calendly.com/blackshearproperties/15min