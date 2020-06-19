Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 90 Athol Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
90 Athol Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:10 PM
1 of 45
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
90 Athol Avenue
90 Athol Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Cleveland Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
90 Athol Avenue, Oakland, CA 94606
Cleveland Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 90 Athol Avenue have any available units?
90 Athol Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oakland, CA
.
Is 90 Athol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
90 Athol Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Athol Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 90 Athol Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oakland
.
Does 90 Athol Avenue offer parking?
No, 90 Athol Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 90 Athol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Athol Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Athol Avenue have a pool?
No, 90 Athol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 90 Athol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 90 Athol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Athol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Athol Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Athol Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Athol Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, CA 94609
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave
Oakland, CA 94606
Orion
255 9th Avenue
Oakland, CA 94606
Zo
330 17th St
Oakland, CA 94612
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St
Oakland, CA 94612
777 Broadway
777 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94612
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St
Oakland, CA 94612
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street
Oakland, CA 94611
Similar Pages
Oakland 1 Bedrooms
Oakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CA
San Jose, CA
Fremont, CA
Sunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Concord, CA
Hayward, CA
Mountain View, CA
San Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Oakland
Koreatown Northgate
Longfellow
Piedmont Avenue
Claremont Elmwood
Produce And Waterfront
Merritt
Adams Point
Apartments Near Colleges
Mills College
Samuel Merritt University
Laney College
California College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law