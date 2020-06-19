All apartments in Oakland
Oakland, CA
90 Athol Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:10 PM

90 Athol Avenue

90 Athol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

90 Athol Avenue, Oakland, CA 94606
Cleveland Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Athol Avenue have any available units?
90 Athol Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
Is 90 Athol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
90 Athol Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Athol Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 90 Athol Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 90 Athol Avenue offer parking?
No, 90 Athol Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 90 Athol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Athol Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Athol Avenue have a pool?
No, 90 Athol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 90 Athol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 90 Athol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Athol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Athol Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Athol Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Athol Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
