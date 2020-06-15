All apartments in Oakland
Last updated September 9 2019 at 12:02 PM

897 54th Street

897 54th Street · (510) 244-1289
Location

897 54th Street, Oakland, CA 94608
Santa Fe

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON! Well-maintained single story, 2 bedroom, and 1 bathroom home in ideal location. Too many recent updates to list! Home features separate 2 separate living areas, 2 spacious bedrooms, recently updated kitchen including full-size washer & dryer, and super low maintenance backyard. Off-street parking. Won't last long!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 897 54th Street have any available units?
897 54th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 897 54th Street have?
Some of 897 54th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 897 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
897 54th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 897 54th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 897 54th Street is pet friendly.
Does 897 54th Street offer parking?
Yes, 897 54th Street does offer parking.
Does 897 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 897 54th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 897 54th Street have a pool?
No, 897 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 897 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 897 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 897 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 897 54th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 897 54th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 897 54th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
