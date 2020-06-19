884 Arlington Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Welcome to this hip, sun soaked, stylishly renovated upper duplex in one of Oaklands hottest neighborhoods! At 1032 SF, this fresh duplex is situated between some of the best shopping and dining districts in the East bay and less than 1 mile to Ashby BART – truly this 1911 duplex is in the heart of everything!



This upstairs unit (884 Arlington) with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths features an open floor plan designed with a palette of fresh neutrals and geometric features. The renovated kitchen combines bold matte black finishes, fingerprint proof carbon stainless steel appliances, fresh white cabinetry with large pull out drawers, large stainless steel sink with industrial style faucet, and white quartz countertops with a peninsula waterfall counter -- all coming together to be host to delicious culinary experiences, easy entertaining, and tons of storage to stay organized. Other features in this unit include updated baths with full shower surround tile in the en suite bath, canned lighting with dimming feature, in unit washer/dryer, NEST smart thermostat, double pane windows, hardwood floors throughout, and walnut custom wood beam detail anchoring the kitchen and living space, and wainscoting details.



The unit accesses the shared and newly landscaped (with drip system!) patio backyard with optional office/art space that can be rented with the unit for an additional $600/mo. The converted bonus space has tons of potential to be a home office, gym, workshop, art studio – find your inspiration! On the patio, dine al fresco under bistro lights or sunbathe while you work beneath that East Bay sun.