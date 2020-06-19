All apartments in Oakland
884 Arlington Ave.
884 Arlington Ave.

884 Arlington Ave · (510) 239-5316
Location

884 Arlington Ave, Oakland, CA 94608
Santa Fe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Amenities

Welcome to this hip, sun soaked, stylishly renovated upper duplex in one of Oaklands hottest neighborhoods! At 1032 SF, this fresh duplex is situated between some of the best shopping and dining districts in the East bay and less than 1 mile to Ashby BART – truly this 1911 duplex is in the heart of everything!

This upstairs unit (884 Arlington) with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths features an open floor plan designed with a palette of fresh neutrals and geometric features. The renovated kitchen combines bold matte black finishes, fingerprint proof carbon stainless steel appliances, fresh white cabinetry with large pull out drawers, large stainless steel sink with industrial style faucet, and white quartz countertops with a peninsula waterfall counter -- all coming together to be host to delicious culinary experiences, easy entertaining, and tons of storage to stay organized. Other features in this unit include updated baths with full shower surround tile in the en suite bath, canned lighting with dimming feature, in unit washer/dryer, NEST smart thermostat, double pane windows, hardwood floors throughout, and walnut custom wood beam detail anchoring the kitchen and living space, and wainscoting details.

The unit accesses the shared and newly landscaped (with drip system!) patio backyard with optional office/art space that can be rented with the unit for an additional $600/mo. The converted bonus space has tons of potential to be a home office, gym, workshop, art studio – find your inspiration! On the patio, dine al fresco under bistro lights or sunbathe while you work beneath that East Bay sun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 884 Arlington Ave. have any available units?
884 Arlington Ave. has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 884 Arlington Ave. have?
Some of 884 Arlington Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 884 Arlington Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
884 Arlington Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 884 Arlington Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 884 Arlington Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 884 Arlington Ave. offer parking?
No, 884 Arlington Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 884 Arlington Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 884 Arlington Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 884 Arlington Ave. have a pool?
No, 884 Arlington Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 884 Arlington Ave. have accessible units?
No, 884 Arlington Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 884 Arlington Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 884 Arlington Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 884 Arlington Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 884 Arlington Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
