881 York St. - 3

Amenities
Large 1 bedroom / 1 bath upper floor unit. Comes with parking space, garage, and storage unit. Washer/Dryer on site. Professional quiet building with only 4 units, everyone respectful of the other. Located between Grand Ave. and Lakeshore Ave!! Walk to everything! New cabinets, ceiling lighting, shower/tub tile, and dishwasher being added. Pictures do not show the stainless steel appliances already added to the kitchen.
Serious only. A credit report ($25 paid by applicant) plus the application will be requested. Small dog (under 15 pounds) or cat is an extra $25 per month.
Four unit building. Each unit is a 900sq 1 bed / 1 bath unit with a garage for each unit.