881 York St. - 3

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large 1 bedroom / 1 bath upper floor unit. Comes with parking space, garage, and storage unit. Washer/Dryer on site. Professional quiet building with only 4 units, everyone respectful of the other. Located between Grand Ave. and Lakeshore Ave!! Walk to everything! New cabinets, ceiling lighting, shower/tub tile, and dishwasher being added. Pictures do not show the stainless steel appliances already added to the kitchen.



Serious only. A credit report ($25 paid by applicant) plus the application will be requested. Small dog (under 15 pounds) or cat is an extra $25 per month.

Four unit building. Each unit is a 900sq 1 bed / 1 bath unit with a garage for each unit.