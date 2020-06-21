All apartments in Oakland
881 York St. - 3

881 York Street · No Longer Available
Location

881 York Street, Oakland, CA 94610
Lakeshore

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 1 bedroom / 1 bath upper floor unit. Comes with parking space, garage, and storage unit. Washer/Dryer on site. Professional quiet building with only 4 units, everyone respectful of the other. Located between Grand Ave. and Lakeshore Ave!! Walk to everything! New cabinets, ceiling lighting, shower/tub tile, and dishwasher being added. Pictures do not show the stainless steel appliances already added to the kitchen.

Serious only. A credit report ($25 paid by applicant) plus the application will be requested. Small dog (under 15 pounds) or cat is an extra $25 per month.
Four unit building. Each unit is a 900sq 1 bed / 1 bath unit with a garage for each unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 881 York St. - 3 have any available units?
881 York St. - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 881 York St. - 3 have?
Some of 881 York St. - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 881 York St. - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
881 York St. - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 881 York St. - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 881 York St. - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 881 York St. - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 881 York St. - 3 does offer parking.
Does 881 York St. - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 881 York St. - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 881 York St. - 3 have a pool?
No, 881 York St. - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 881 York St. - 3 have accessible units?
No, 881 York St. - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 881 York St. - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 881 York St. - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 881 York St. - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 881 York St. - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
