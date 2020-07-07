Amenities

843 35th St Available 08/01/20 Great North / West Oakland single family home - Great North / West Oakland single family home blocks to MacArthur BART



3 beds / 2 baths with great yard and attached garage. Nice living room, kitchen, hardwood flooring, and more! Easy access to MacArthur BART, Temescal shops, Downtown Oakland, Berkeley, 580 and other amenities.



3 Beds

2 Baths

Hardwood flooring

Nice living room

Closets plus storage

Forced air heating

Off street parking

Great yard

Washer / Dryer

Dishwasher

Tenant pays for PG&E and EBMUD

Small dogs and cats okay

Owner pays for garbage and limited yard maintenance

Renter's Insurance Required

Non-Smoking Unit



Please do not disturb current residents.

Text/call Gerri (preferred) (510) 759-3957 to schedule an appointment.



selborneproperties.com

Equal Housing Opportunity

Federal law prohibits housing discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, or disability.



