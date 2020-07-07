All apartments in Oakland
843 35th St

843 35th Street · (510) 254-6400
Location

843 35th Street, Oakland, CA 94608
Hoover-Foster

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 843 35th St · Avail. Aug 1

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1688 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
843 35th St Available 08/01/20 Great North / West Oakland single family home - Great North / West Oakland single family home blocks to MacArthur BART

3 beds / 2 baths with great yard and attached garage. Nice living room, kitchen, hardwood flooring, and more! Easy access to MacArthur BART, Temescal shops, Downtown Oakland, Berkeley, 580 and other amenities.

3 Beds
2 Baths
Hardwood flooring
Nice living room
Closets plus storage
Forced air heating
Off street parking
Great yard
Washer / Dryer
Dishwasher
Tenant pays for PG&E and EBMUD
Small dogs and cats okay
Owner pays for garbage and limited yard maintenance
Renter's Insurance Required
Non-Smoking Unit

Please do not disturb current residents.
Text/call Gerri (preferred) (510) 759-3957 to schedule an appointment.

selborneproperties.com
DRE# 01940533

Equal Housing Opportunity
Federal law prohibits housing discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, or disability.

(RLNE5966390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

