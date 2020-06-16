Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom Unit in the Arroyo Viejo Neighborhood! Close to public transportation, 580 accessible, 880 accessible, near by shopping and dinning. 7911 Bancroft Avenue #107 Oakland Ca 94605 Monthly rent: $1,750 (Water and Garbage included) Deposit: $2000.00 Lease Length: One Year NO APPLICATION FEE! Amenities: -Refrigerator -Stove -Laundry on site *Section 8 Welcomed *Gated Apartment *Great Management &; Maintenance Team *Maximum allowed persons: 3 *One Year Lease Building Amenities: Off Street Parking (1 vehicle per unit) Requirements: Must Provide with Application (We are unable to process incomplete applications) Social Security Card or ITIN Picture I.D. Birth Certificate (Under 18) 3 Months of Bank Statements 3 Months of Check Stubs or Award Letter Must have Positive Rental History (5 Years) Voucher (For Section 8 recipients) Pass background check and credit check (No evictions, Repossessions or Bankruptcy) Interested in this property? Se Habla Espanol ! Office Phone: 510-639-4890 Leasing Office: 6638 MacArthur Oakland, CA 94605 Business Hours: Monday-Friday : 9am-6pm (1pm-2pm lunch time) Open House Showings Available by Appointment Only! Please Call 510-639-4890 Availability: https://oahg.myintellirent.com/listings Online Application: https://oahg.myintellirent.com/s/7dK0gmh Printable Application: file:///C:/Users/Windsor/Downloads/English%20Application%20-%20Windsor.pdf (submit via email at windsorcourtoaklandasstmgr@gmail.com )