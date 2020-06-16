All apartments in Oakland
7911 Bancroft Avenue #107
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:23 AM

7911 Bancroft Avenue #107

7911 Bancroft Avenue · (510) 639-4890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7911 Bancroft Avenue, Oakland, CA 94605
Arroyo Viejo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom Unit in the Arroyo Viejo Neighborhood! Close to public transportation, 580 accessible, 880 accessible, near by shopping and dinning. 7911 Bancroft Avenue #107 Oakland Ca 94605 Monthly rent: $1,750 (Water and Garbage included) Deposit: $2000.00 Lease Length: One Year NO APPLICATION FEE! Amenities: -Refrigerator -Stove -Laundry on site *Section 8 Welcomed *Gated Apartment *Great Management &amp;; Maintenance Team *Maximum allowed persons: 3 *One Year Lease Building Amenities: Off Street Parking (1 vehicle per unit) Requirements: Must Provide with Application (We are unable to process incomplete applications) Social Security Card or ITIN Picture I.D. Birth Certificate (Under 18) 3 Months of Bank Statements 3 Months of Check Stubs or Award Letter Must have Positive Rental History (5 Years) Voucher (For Section 8 recipients) Pass background check and credit check (No evictions, Repossessions or Bankruptcy) Interested in this property? Se Habla Espanol ! Office Phone: 510-639-4890 Leasing Office: 6638 MacArthur Oakland, CA 94605 Business Hours: Monday-Friday : 9am-6pm (1pm-2pm lunch time) Open House Showings Available by Appointment Only! Please Call 510-639-4890 Availability: https://oahg.myintellirent.com/listings Online Application: https://oahg.myintellirent.com/s/7dK0gmh Printable Application: file:///C:/Users/Windsor/Downloads/English%20Application%20-%20Windsor.pdf (submit via email at windsorcourtoaklandasstmgr@gmail.com )

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7911 Bancroft Avenue #107 have any available units?
7911 Bancroft Avenue #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 7911 Bancroft Avenue #107 have?
Some of 7911 Bancroft Avenue #107's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7911 Bancroft Avenue #107 currently offering any rent specials?
7911 Bancroft Avenue #107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7911 Bancroft Avenue #107 pet-friendly?
No, 7911 Bancroft Avenue #107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 7911 Bancroft Avenue #107 offer parking?
Yes, 7911 Bancroft Avenue #107 does offer parking.
Does 7911 Bancroft Avenue #107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7911 Bancroft Avenue #107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7911 Bancroft Avenue #107 have a pool?
No, 7911 Bancroft Avenue #107 does not have a pool.
Does 7911 Bancroft Avenue #107 have accessible units?
No, 7911 Bancroft Avenue #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 7911 Bancroft Avenue #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7911 Bancroft Avenue #107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7911 Bancroft Avenue #107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7911 Bancroft Avenue #107 does not have units with air conditioning.
