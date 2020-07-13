All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like
777 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
777 Broadway
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

777 Broadway

777 Broadway · (510) 756-2068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 8 Weeks Free! Call for more information
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Downtown Oakland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

777 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612
Downtown Oakland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 508 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,580

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 649 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 511 · Avail. Aug 23

$3,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 794 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 6

$3,104

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. Jul 24

$3,169

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 840 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 777 Broadway.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY!

Visit 777 Broadway Oakland Apartments and see what modern with luxury living is all about. You'll love our pet-friendly apartments in Oakland, CA and all the beautiful features you'll experience while here. Be delighted with our luxurious one and two bedrooms apartments for rent with downtown Oakland skyline views, luxury hardwood-style floors, designer-style kitchen with Quartz countertops, and so much more.

You'll love taking advantage of our unique community amenities and being within walking distance of great shopping areas, entertainment, and food places. Call and visit us in the heart of Oakland, to tour our fabulous homes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.72
Deposit: 1x1 $700 / 2x2 $800 - Up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions:
Parking Details: Parking Lift. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 777 Broadway have any available units?
777 Broadway has 11 units available starting at $2,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 777 Broadway have?
Some of 777 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
777 Broadway is offering the following rent specials: Up to 8 Weeks Free! Call for more information
Is 777 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 777 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 777 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 777 Broadway offers parking.
Does 777 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 777 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 Broadway have a pool?
No, 777 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 777 Broadway have accessible units?
Yes, 777 Broadway has accessible units.
Does 777 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 777 Broadway has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue
Oakland, CA 94610
Zo
330 17th St
Oakland, CA 94612
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West
Oakland, CA 94607
Lantana Uptown
625 16th St
Oakland, CA 94612
Lampwork Lofts
1614 Campbell St
Oakland, CA 94607
345 MacArthur Apartments
345 MacArthur Boulevard
Oakland, CA 94610
Vue De Lac Apartments
1600-1612 3rd Avenue
Oakland, CA 94606

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 BedroomsOakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly PlacesOakland Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellowPiedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And WaterfrontMerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt UniversityLaney CollegeCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law