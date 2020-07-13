Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging concierge elevator gym parking bike storage garage internet access package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community

NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY!



Visit 777 Broadway Oakland Apartments and see what modern with luxury living is all about. You'll love our pet-friendly apartments in Oakland, CA and all the beautiful features you'll experience while here. Be delighted with our luxurious one and two bedrooms apartments for rent with downtown Oakland skyline views, luxury hardwood-style floors, designer-style kitchen with Quartz countertops, and so much more.



You'll love taking advantage of our unique community amenities and being within walking distance of great shopping areas, entertainment, and food places. Call and visit us in the heart of Oakland, to tour our fabulous homes!