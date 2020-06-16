Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 730 Canyon Oaks Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
730 Canyon Oaks Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:32 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
730 Canyon Oaks Dr
730 Canyon Oaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
730 Canyon Oaks Drive, Oakland, CA 94605
Sequoyah
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 730 Canyon Oaks Dr have any available units?
730 Canyon Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oakland, CA
.
Is 730 Canyon Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
730 Canyon Oaks Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Canyon Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 730 Canyon Oaks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oakland
.
Does 730 Canyon Oaks Dr offer parking?
No, 730 Canyon Oaks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 730 Canyon Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Canyon Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Canyon Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 730 Canyon Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 730 Canyon Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 730 Canyon Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Canyon Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 Canyon Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Canyon Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 Canyon Oaks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Uptown
500 William St
Oakland, CA 94612
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street
Oakland, CA 94609
17th & Broadway
447 17th St
Oakland, CA 94612
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue
Oakland, CA 94610
Lantana Uptown
625 16th St
Oakland, CA 94612
472 Jean Street
472 Jean Street
Oakland, CA 94610
Downtown Oakland
1515 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St
Oakland, CA 94612
Similar Pages
Oakland 1 Bedrooms
Oakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CA
San Jose, CA
Fremont, CA
Sunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Concord, CA
Hayward, CA
Mountain View, CA
San Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Oakland
Koreatown Northgate
Longfellow
Piedmont Avenue
Claremont Elmwood
Produce And Waterfront
Merritt
Adams Point
Apartments Near Colleges
Mills College
Samuel Merritt University
Laney College
California College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law