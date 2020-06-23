All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 674 23rd St. 20.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
674 23rd St. 20
Last updated July 6 2020 at 12:02 PM

674 23rd St. 20

674 23rd Street · (510) 697-8320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

674 23rd Street, Oakland, CA 94612
Hoover-Foster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 20 · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Armory Lofts - Unit 20 - Property Id: 111781

This Live/Work unit features 4 rooms and 2 full baths and a full stacked, brand new kitchen with stainless steel, smart appliances!

Walking distance to Lake Merritt and Downtown. Easy transportation with 19th street BART only 4 blocks away. Target, Home Depot, Park' n Save and Ikea are a short distance as well.

Some amenities included are
? 4 Rooms
? 12-minute walk to 19th Street BART Station.
? Pet-friendly
? 2 full bathrooms.
? Brand new appliances: refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove, and oven.
? Heating and AC
? Future Rooftop deck
? 10-15 minutes to anywhere in downtown Oakland, Walk Score: 92, Bike Score: 97.
? Zoned as Live/Work Unit - it means you can run a business from the unit and enjoy tax befits.
? Free Street parking, or $100/month gated parking.
? Washer/Dryer in the building
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111781
Property Id 111781

(RLNE5811910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 674 23rd St. 20 have any available units?
674 23rd St. 20 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 674 23rd St. 20 have?
Some of 674 23rd St. 20's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 674 23rd St. 20 currently offering any rent specials?
674 23rd St. 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 674 23rd St. 20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 674 23rd St. 20 is pet friendly.
Does 674 23rd St. 20 offer parking?
Yes, 674 23rd St. 20 offers parking.
Does 674 23rd St. 20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 674 23rd St. 20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 674 23rd St. 20 have a pool?
No, 674 23rd St. 20 does not have a pool.
Does 674 23rd St. 20 have accessible units?
No, 674 23rd St. 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 674 23rd St. 20 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 674 23rd St. 20 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 674 23rd St. 20?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Uptown
500 William St
Oakland, CA 94612
The Broadway
3093 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94611
Zo
330 17th St
Oakland, CA 94612
888 Vermont Street
888 Vermont Street
Oakland, CA 94610
1200 Lakeshore
1200 Lakeshore Ave
Oakland, CA 94606
The Moran
570 21st Street
Oakland, CA 94612
1717 Webster
1717 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St
Oakland, CA 94612

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity