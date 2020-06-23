674 23rd St. 20

Amenities

Armory Lofts - Unit 20 - Property Id: 111781



This Live/Work unit features 4 rooms and 2 full baths and a full stacked, brand new kitchen with stainless steel, smart appliances!



Walking distance to Lake Merritt and Downtown. Easy transportation with 19th street BART only 4 blocks away. Target, Home Depot, Park' n Save and Ikea are a short distance as well.



Some amenities included are

? 4 Rooms

? 12-minute walk to 19th Street BART Station.

? Pet-friendly

? 2 full bathrooms.

? Brand new appliances: refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove, and oven.

? Heating and AC

? Future Rooftop deck

? 10-15 minutes to anywhere in downtown Oakland, Walk Score: 92, Bike Score: 97.

? Zoned as Live/Work Unit - it means you can run a business from the unit and enjoy tax befits.

? Free Street parking, or $100/month gated parking.

? Washer/Dryer in the building

