Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

6618 Laird Ave

6618 Laird Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6618 Laird Avenue, Oakland, CA 94605
Millsmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

Enjoy living on this appealing and comfortable, unfurnished, 2- bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Millsmont neighborhood in Oakland!

The intimate, light-filled, all-white painted interior has polished hardwood flooring and large double pane/storm windows that flood the rooms in natural light. Its nice kitchen has fine white-painted cabinets with ample storage, smooth laminated countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. It has installed ceiling fans and gas heating. Built-closets furnished the bedrooms. While the bathroom has vanity cabinet and curtain-partitioned shower/tub combo. There are an owner-maintained yard and a patio. This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit. Smoking is prohibited, though.

It comes with assigned driveway parking. Tenant pays for water, sewage (East Bay Mud); gas, and electricity (PG&E). The landlord will cover trash and landscaping. This property is open to Section 8 applicants.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qsGck1qWcUn

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Concordia Park, Frick Neighborhood, and Arroyo Viejo Recreation Center.

Bus lines:
57 Emeryville/ Macarthur Blvd/ Foothill Sq. - 0.2 mile
805 OWL-Dtn. Oakland - Oakland Airport - 0.2 mile
NXC SF - Oakland (N/NX Sweeper) - 0.2 mile
NX3 San Francisco - San L

(RLNE5846125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6618 Laird Ave have any available units?
6618 Laird Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6618 Laird Ave have?
Some of 6618 Laird Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6618 Laird Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6618 Laird Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6618 Laird Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6618 Laird Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6618 Laird Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6618 Laird Ave does offer parking.
Does 6618 Laird Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6618 Laird Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6618 Laird Ave have a pool?
No, 6618 Laird Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6618 Laird Ave have accessible units?
No, 6618 Laird Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6618 Laird Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6618 Laird Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6618 Laird Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6618 Laird Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
