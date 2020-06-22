6618 Laird Ave

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Enjoy living on this appealing and comfortable, unfurnished, 2- bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Millsmont neighborhood in Oakland!
The intimate, light-filled, all-white painted interior has polished hardwood flooring and large double pane/storm windows that flood the rooms in natural light. Its nice kitchen has fine white-painted cabinets with ample storage, smooth laminated countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. It has installed ceiling fans and gas heating. Built-closets furnished the bedrooms. While the bathroom has vanity cabinet and curtain-partitioned shower/tub combo. There are an owner-maintained yard and a patio. This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit. Smoking is prohibited, though.
It comes with assigned driveway parking. Tenant pays for water, sewage (East Bay Mud); gas, and electricity (PG&E). The landlord will cover trash and landscaping. This property is open to Section 8 applicants.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qsGck1qWcUn
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Concordia Park, Frick Neighborhood, and Arroyo Viejo Recreation Center.
Bus lines:
57 Emeryville/ Macarthur Blvd/ Foothill Sq. - 0.2 mile
805 OWL-Dtn. Oakland - Oakland Airport - 0.2 mile
NXC SF - Oakland (N/NX Sweeper) - 0.2 mile
NX3 San Francisco - San L
