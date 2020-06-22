6618 Laird Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.



Enjoy living on this appealing and comfortable, unfurnished, 2- bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Millsmont neighborhood in Oakland!



The intimate, light-filled, all-white painted interior has polished hardwood flooring and large double pane/storm windows that flood the rooms in natural light. Its nice kitchen has fine white-painted cabinets with ample storage, smooth laminated countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. It has installed ceiling fans and gas heating. Built-closets furnished the bedrooms. While the bathroom has vanity cabinet and curtain-partitioned shower/tub combo. There are an owner-maintained yard and a patio. This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit. Smoking is prohibited, though.



It comes with assigned driveway parking. Tenant pays for water, sewage (East Bay Mud); gas, and electricity (PG&E). The landlord will cover trash and landscaping. This property is open to Section 8 applicants.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qsGck1qWcUn



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Concordia Park, Frick Neighborhood, and Arroyo Viejo Recreation Center.



Bus lines:

57 Emeryville/ Macarthur Blvd/ Foothill Sq. - 0.2 mile

805 OWL-Dtn. Oakland - Oakland Airport - 0.2 mile

NXC SF - Oakland (N/NX Sweeper) - 0.2 mile

NX3 San Francisco - San L



