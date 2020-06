Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

FULLY REMODELED 2/2 w/ Den that can be used as 3rd bedroom or office. - Welcome Home to 6000 Holway St. This charming 2 bedroom 2 bath house with a den off the master suite that can be used as 3rd bedroom/office/nursery.

Single family home has been taken down to the studs and thoughtfully put back together. Enter into a bright and open living area with site lines all the way through into the kitchen. The entire kitchen and living area provides a desirable open concept living space. Nothing has been overlooked and everything is shiny new. Don't miss out on living in this low maintenance and energy efficient gem.



Other Features Include:



*Fully Remodeled

*Central Heating

*Tankless Hot Water Heater

*Multiple Car Gated off Street Parking

*New Roof

*Fully Fenced in Property

*Security Bars on all Windows

*Brand new laminate floors throughout

*Jetted jacuzzi tub in guest bath

*Low maintenance landcaping

*Granite Counter Tops

*Additional Storage Unit in Backyard

*Washer/Dryer Hookup



Lease Terms:



650+ CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED

Lease Term: 1 Year

Rent: $2,950

Security Deposit: $3,500

Tenant pays: PG&E and Water

Owner pays :Garbage

1 Pet may be considered with additional deposit amount



CONTACT:



Casey Klein

Casey@wellingtonpropertyco.com

Text: 510-846-9642



(RLNE5620859)