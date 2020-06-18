All apartments in Oakland
5543 Fremont Street, Unit B

Location

5543 Fremont Street, Oakland, CA 94608
Golden Gate

Amenities

5543 Fremont Street, Unit B Available 07/15/20 Top floor 3BD/2BA Apartment w/ Parking, Deck, Bike Shed, On-Site Laundry and Pet-Friendly! - Top floor of a lovely duplex with light flooding in from all sides, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with tub in one bathroom, located on the Oakland/Emeryville border. Exit the kitchen and enjoy a private deck. Living rm/dining rm/kitchen all have bamboo floors. Nice carpet in bedrooms and hallway. Gas stove. Central heat throughout. Curtain rods with curtains provided (no more boring blinds). One parking space is provided on-site. Two secure bike spaces in shed provided. Some storage space also provided. Coin-op laundry (shared by two other units) on-site. INTERIOR PHOTOS ARE OF THE DOWNSTAIRS UNIT, NOT THIS PARTICULAR UNIT, BUT THE FLOOR PLAN AND CONDITION ARE VERY SIMILAR. THIS UNIT IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WILL BE VACANT ON JULY 1, 2020 AND READY TO RENT AGAIN BY JULY 15. AVAILABLE TO SHOW WHILE OCCUPIED WITH APPOINTMENT.

LOCATION HIGHLIGHTS:
15-25 minute drive to San Francisco, 5 minute drive to Berkeley, 15 minute walk to Bay Street in Emeryville for Trader Joes, clothes shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, coffee houses, bookstore, etc.
Short walk to Emery Go Round shuttle and trip to Macarthur BART. Enjoy the up-and-coming scene on nearby San Pablo Avenue (Golden Gate District).
The building is surrounded by fantastic trees and shrubs.
Easy access to freeways I-80/I-580

FEATURES:
Modern open floor plan
Bamboo floors in living/dining/kitchen; carpet in bedrooms
Gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, central heat
Private deck with direct access from the kitchen
Shared laundry on-site
One-car parking; bike shed with two bike racks and some storage space included

LEASE TERMS:
One year lease; Security Deposit Equal to One Months Rent
Includes 1-car parking
Tenant pays PG&E and Cable/Internet
Landlord pays Water, Garbage and Landscaping
No smoking
One cat or non-aggressive dog under 30 lbs. is accepted

Available for viewing by appointment only. Please contact Josh at 415-230-8887 for an appointment to show.

(RLNE5835519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5543 Fremont Street, Unit B have any available units?
5543 Fremont Street, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 5543 Fremont Street, Unit B have?
Some of 5543 Fremont Street, Unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5543 Fremont Street, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
5543 Fremont Street, Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5543 Fremont Street, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5543 Fremont Street, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 5543 Fremont Street, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 5543 Fremont Street, Unit B does offer parking.
Does 5543 Fremont Street, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5543 Fremont Street, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5543 Fremont Street, Unit B have a pool?
No, 5543 Fremont Street, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 5543 Fremont Street, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 5543 Fremont Street, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 5543 Fremont Street, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5543 Fremont Street, Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 5543 Fremont Street, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 5543 Fremont Street, Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
