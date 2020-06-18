Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bike storage internet access media room

5543 Fremont Street, Unit B Available 07/15/20 Top floor 3BD/2BA Apartment w/ Parking, Deck, Bike Shed, On-Site Laundry and Pet-Friendly! - Top floor of a lovely duplex with light flooding in from all sides, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with tub in one bathroom, located on the Oakland/Emeryville border. Exit the kitchen and enjoy a private deck. Living rm/dining rm/kitchen all have bamboo floors. Nice carpet in bedrooms and hallway. Gas stove. Central heat throughout. Curtain rods with curtains provided (no more boring blinds). One parking space is provided on-site. Two secure bike spaces in shed provided. Some storage space also provided. Coin-op laundry (shared by two other units) on-site. INTERIOR PHOTOS ARE OF THE DOWNSTAIRS UNIT, NOT THIS PARTICULAR UNIT, BUT THE FLOOR PLAN AND CONDITION ARE VERY SIMILAR. THIS UNIT IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WILL BE VACANT ON JULY 1, 2020 AND READY TO RENT AGAIN BY JULY 15. AVAILABLE TO SHOW WHILE OCCUPIED WITH APPOINTMENT.



LOCATION HIGHLIGHTS:

15-25 minute drive to San Francisco, 5 minute drive to Berkeley, 15 minute walk to Bay Street in Emeryville for Trader Joes, clothes shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, coffee houses, bookstore, etc.

Short walk to Emery Go Round shuttle and trip to Macarthur BART. Enjoy the up-and-coming scene on nearby San Pablo Avenue (Golden Gate District).

The building is surrounded by fantastic trees and shrubs.

Easy access to freeways I-80/I-580



FEATURES:

Modern open floor plan

Bamboo floors in living/dining/kitchen; carpet in bedrooms

Gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, central heat

Private deck with direct access from the kitchen

Shared laundry on-site

One-car parking; bike shed with two bike racks and some storage space included



LEASE TERMS:

One year lease; Security Deposit Equal to One Months Rent

Includes 1-car parking

Tenant pays PG&E and Cable/Internet

Landlord pays Water, Garbage and Landscaping

No smoking

One cat or non-aggressive dog under 30 lbs. is accepted



Available for viewing by appointment only. Please contact Josh at 415-230-8887 for an appointment to show.



