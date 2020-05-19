5470 Camden Street Unit 2.

Amenities
Located on the Maxwell Park neighborhood in Oakland, this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, gated apartment home property rental is unfurnished.
The cozy interior's kitchen has fine cabinetry, glossy granite countertops, refrigerator, and oven/range. The unit has gas wall heating installed to keep the indoor temperature in constant warmth and comfort. A shared/coin-operated washer and dryer are available. It’s a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited, though. It has adequate parking spots on-street parking.
The tenant must take responsibility for the PG&E and cable. Whereas the trash and water will be covered by the landlord.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=J3sB1mVX5n1
Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Frick Neighborhood, Concordia Park, and Maxwell Park.
Bus lines:
680 Bishop O'Dowd High – MacArthur - 0.0 mile
638 Skyline High - 73rd Ave. - 0.0 mile
57 40th St. – MacArthur - 0.0 mile
657 Oak High - Oak Tech – MacArthur - 0.0 mile
