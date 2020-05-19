All apartments in Oakland
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

5470 Camden Street Unit 2

5470 Camden Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5470 Camden Street, Oakland, CA 94619
Maxwell Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

For inquiries Contact directly: 4088095438 .

Located on the Maxwell Park neighborhood in Oakland, this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, gated apartment home property rental is unfurnished.

The cozy interior's kitchen has fine cabinetry, glossy granite countertops, refrigerator, and oven/range. The unit has gas wall heating installed to keep the indoor temperature in constant warmth and comfort. A shared/coin-operated washer and dryer are available. It’s a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited, though. It has adequate parking spots on-street parking.

The tenant must take responsibility for the PG&E and cable. Whereas the trash and water will be covered by the landlord.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=J3sB1mVX5n1

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Frick Neighborhood, Concordia Park, and Maxwell Park.

Bus lines:
680 Bishop O'Dowd High – MacArthur - 0.0 mile
638 Skyline High - 73rd Ave. - 0.0 mile
57 40th St. – MacArthur - 0.0 mile
657 Oak High - Oak Tech – MacArthur - 0.0 mile

(RLNE5800165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5470 Camden Street Unit 2 have any available units?
5470 Camden Street Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5470 Camden Street Unit 2 have?
Some of 5470 Camden Street Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5470 Camden Street Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5470 Camden Street Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5470 Camden Street Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5470 Camden Street Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 5470 Camden Street Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 5470 Camden Street Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 5470 Camden Street Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5470 Camden Street Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5470 Camden Street Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 5470 Camden Street Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5470 Camden Street Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 5470 Camden Street Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5470 Camden Street Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5470 Camden Street Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5470 Camden Street Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5470 Camden Street Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

