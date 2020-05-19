5470 Camden Street Unit 2.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



For inquiries Contact directly: 4088095438 .



Located on the Maxwell Park neighborhood in Oakland, this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, gated apartment home property rental is unfurnished.



The cozy interior's kitchen has fine cabinetry, glossy granite countertops, refrigerator, and oven/range. The unit has gas wall heating installed to keep the indoor temperature in constant warmth and comfort. A shared/coin-operated washer and dryer are available. It’s a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited, though. It has adequate parking spots on-street parking.



The tenant must take responsibility for the PG&E and cable. Whereas the trash and water will be covered by the landlord.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=J3sB1mVX5n1



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Frick Neighborhood, Concordia Park, and Maxwell Park.



Bus lines:

680 Bishop O'Dowd High – MacArthur - 0.0 mile

638 Skyline High - 73rd Ave. - 0.0 mile

57 40th St. – MacArthur - 0.0 mile

657 Oak High - Oak Tech – MacArthur - 0.0 mile



(RLNE5800165)