525 Glen View Avenue

Spacious One Bedroom Off Lakeshore Available Now! - We are proud to present for lease a charming one bedroom apartment in a well-kept 6 unit building just off Lakeshore and Grand Avenue. This second floor apartment is carpeted and features excellent natural light. The spacious living room has a large closet that could be used as a home office. An updated dine-in kitchen and full bath are equipped with modern amenities. The bedroom is down a short hallway and is amply sized. Full views of Lake Merritt and the Oakland Hills provide a sense of privacy from neighbors. A shared patio garden is offered for your relaxation. Amenities include:

Dishwasher

Dine-in kitchen

New shared laundry on-site

Bike storage available for $6.00 a month

Walking distance to Lakeshore and Grand Avenue shopping; Trader Joes, Gap, local restaurants, banking and retail

Easy Access to 580 MacArthur Freeway and surrounding freeways

Ride Share, Transbay Bus and Bus to Bart convenience to San Francisco and surrounding communities in the Bay Area

90 Walk Score: https://www.walkscore.com/score/525-glen-view-ave-oakland-ca-94610

www.actransit.org/rider-info/mobile-apps/

https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/n/lakeshore-oakland-ca/

www.yelp.com/biz/grand-lake-farmers-market-oakland



Welcome Home!



Lease Term:

Minimum One Year

Water and Garbage Included

Renter’s Insurance Required

Non-Smoking Property

Sorry, No Pets



Contact:

Martin Chan

DRE# 01400871 or

Bonita Chinn

510-584-9078

rentals@discoinvest.com

www.discoinvest.com

DRE#01911108



(RLNE5905953)