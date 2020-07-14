525 Glen View Avenue

Amenities
Spacious One Bedroom Off Lakeshore Available Now! - We are proud to present for lease a charming one bedroom apartment in a well-kept 6 unit building just off Lakeshore and Grand Avenue. This second floor apartment is carpeted and features excellent natural light. The spacious living room has a large closet that could be used as a home office. An updated dine-in kitchen and full bath are equipped with modern amenities. The bedroom is down a short hallway and is amply sized. Full views of Lake Merritt and the Oakland Hills provide a sense of privacy from neighbors. A shared patio garden is offered for your relaxation. Amenities include:
Dishwasher
Dine-in kitchen
New shared laundry on-site
Bike storage available for $6.00 a month
Walking distance to Lakeshore and Grand Avenue shopping; Trader Joes, Gap, local restaurants, banking and retail
Easy Access to 580 MacArthur Freeway and surrounding freeways
Ride Share, Transbay Bus and Bus to Bart convenience to San Francisco and surrounding communities in the Bay Area
90 Walk Score: https://www.walkscore.com/score/525-glen-view-ave-oakland-ca-94610
www.actransit.org/rider-info/mobile-apps/
https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/n/lakeshore-oakland-ca/
www.yelp.com/biz/grand-lake-farmers-market-oakland
Welcome Home!
Lease Term:
Minimum One Year
Water and Garbage Included
Renter’s Insurance Required
Non-Smoking Property
Sorry, No Pets
Contact:
Martin Chan
DRE# 01400871 or
Bonita Chinn
510-584-9078
rentals@discoinvest.com
www.discoinvest.com
DRE#01911108
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5905953)