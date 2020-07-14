All apartments in Oakland
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

525 Glen View Avenue

525 Glenview Ave · (510) 584-9078
Location

525 Glenview Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
Lakeshore

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 525 Glen View Ave. #3 - #3 · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
bike storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
Spacious One Bedroom Off Lakeshore Available Now! - We are proud to present for lease a charming one bedroom apartment in a well-kept 6 unit building just off Lakeshore and Grand Avenue. This second floor apartment is carpeted and features excellent natural light. The spacious living room has a large closet that could be used as a home office. An updated dine-in kitchen and full bath are equipped with modern amenities. The bedroom is down a short hallway and is amply sized. Full views of Lake Merritt and the Oakland Hills provide a sense of privacy from neighbors. A shared patio garden is offered for your relaxation. Amenities include:
Dishwasher
Dine-in kitchen
New shared laundry on-site
Bike storage available for $6.00 a month
Walking distance to Lakeshore and Grand Avenue shopping; Trader Joes, Gap, local restaurants, banking and retail
Easy Access to 580 MacArthur Freeway and surrounding freeways
Ride Share, Transbay Bus and Bus to Bart convenience to San Francisco and surrounding communities in the Bay Area
90 Walk Score: https://www.walkscore.com/score/525-glen-view-ave-oakland-ca-94610
www.actransit.org/rider-info/mobile-apps/
https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/n/lakeshore-oakland-ca/
www.yelp.com/biz/grand-lake-farmers-market-oakland

Welcome Home!

Lease Term:
Minimum One Year
Water and Garbage Included
Renter’s Insurance Required
Non-Smoking Property
Sorry, No Pets

Contact:
Martin Chan
DRE# 01400871 or
Bonita Chinn
510-584-9078
rentals@discoinvest.com
www.discoinvest.com
DRE#01911108

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5905953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Glen View Avenue have any available units?
525 Glen View Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Glen View Avenue have?
Some of 525 Glen View Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Glen View Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
525 Glen View Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Glen View Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 525 Glen View Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 525 Glen View Avenue offer parking?
No, 525 Glen View Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 525 Glen View Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Glen View Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Glen View Avenue have a pool?
No, 525 Glen View Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 525 Glen View Avenue have accessible units?
No, 525 Glen View Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Glen View Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Glen View Avenue has units with dishwashers.
