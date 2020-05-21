5242 Miles Avenue #A

Amenities
Sophisticated Rockridge Two Bedroom Condominium in Fourplex - We are proud to present for lease a modern, updated two bedroom and one bath Rockridge condominium near Elmwood. Offering 912 square feet of living space, this home is located close to Bart, Market Hall, and Farmer’s market (every Sunday). Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout the home as well as an abundance of natural lighting as daylight streams in. A large and naturally lit living room features a custom built-in entertainment center and opens to the dining area and spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The quiet balcony is the perfect place for morning coffee and offers additional storage. A short hallway leads to two ample sized bedrooms, a full bath, and linen closet. Bedrooms feature efficient and customized closets (Container Store and California Closets). The master bedroom has a walk in closet (California Closet). Additional professional custom closet systems in balcony and garage storage offer a place for everything with great organizational options. Within walking distance to the many amazing local restaurants and shops that Rockridge and College Avenue have to offer. You will delight in calling this your home!
Amenities include:
Great natural lighting
Balcony
Additional storage
Hardwood floors
Custom closets
Custom modern window coverings throughout
Single car garage
Additional off-street parking
Shared laundry
Alarm ready
Access to HWY 24 to 13, 580, and 880 freeways to the greater Bay Area
Amazing location just blocks to BART, Market Hall, coffee shops, restaurants, local and large markets and shops
Sunday’s Farmers’ market is across the street
Convenient to tech shuttles, casual carpool and transbay buses
Welcome Home!
This home is available for sale: http://www.smiles-on-miles.com/
Terms:
One Year Lease Agreement
Water and Garbage Included
Renter’s Insurance Required
Non-Smoking Building
Sorry, No Dogs or Cats
