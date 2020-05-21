All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 5242 Miles Avenue #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
5242 Miles Avenue #A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

5242 Miles Avenue #A

5242 Miles Avenue · (510) 584-9078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

5242 Miles Avenue, Oakland, CA 94618
Shafter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5242 Miles Avenue #A - #A · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Sophisticated Rockridge Two Bedroom Condominium in Fourplex - We are proud to present for lease a modern, updated two bedroom and one bath Rockridge condominium near Elmwood. Offering 912 square feet of living space, this home is located close to Bart, Market Hall, and Farmer’s market (every Sunday). Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout the home as well as an abundance of natural lighting as daylight streams in. A large and naturally lit living room features a custom built-in entertainment center and opens to the dining area and spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The quiet balcony is the perfect place for morning coffee and offers additional storage. A short hallway leads to two ample sized bedrooms, a full bath, and linen closet. Bedrooms feature efficient and customized closets (Container Store and California Closets). The master bedroom has a walk in closet (California Closet). Additional professional custom closet systems in balcony and garage storage offer a place for everything with great organizational options. Within walking distance to the many amazing local restaurants and shops that Rockridge and College Avenue have to offer. You will delight in calling this your home!

Amenities include:
Great natural lighting
Balcony
Additional storage
Hardwood floors
Custom closets
Custom modern window coverings throughout
Single car garage
Additional off-street parking
Shared laundry
Alarm ready
Access to HWY 24 to 13, 580, and 880 freeways to the greater Bay Area
Amazing location just blocks to BART, Market Hall, coffee shops, restaurants, local and large markets and shops
Sunday’s Farmers’ market is across the street
Convenient to tech shuttles, casual carpool and transbay buses
91 Walk and Bike Score: https://www.walkscore.com/score/5242-miles-ave-oakland-ca-94618
https://www.rockridgedistrict.com/
https://temescaldistrict.org/
https://www.trcretail.com/sf-east-bay/the-ridge/
https://www.visitoakland.com/blog/post/top-things-to-do-in-rockridge/
https://sf.eater.com/maps/where-to-eat-drink-rockridge-oakland-east-bay
https://www.visitoakland.com/things-to-do/

Welcome Home!
This home is available for sale: http://www.smiles-on-miles.com/

Terms:
One Year Lease Agreement
Water and Garbage Included
Renter’s Insurance Required
Non-Smoking Building
Sorry, No Dogs or Cats

Contact:
Martin Chan
DRE# 01400871 or
Bonita Chinn
510-584-9078
rentals@discoinvest.com
www.discoinvest.com
DRE# 01911108

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5242 Miles Avenue #A have any available units?
5242 Miles Avenue #A has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5242 Miles Avenue #A have?
Some of 5242 Miles Avenue #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5242 Miles Avenue #A currently offering any rent specials?
5242 Miles Avenue #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5242 Miles Avenue #A pet-friendly?
No, 5242 Miles Avenue #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 5242 Miles Avenue #A offer parking?
Yes, 5242 Miles Avenue #A does offer parking.
Does 5242 Miles Avenue #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5242 Miles Avenue #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5242 Miles Avenue #A have a pool?
No, 5242 Miles Avenue #A does not have a pool.
Does 5242 Miles Avenue #A have accessible units?
No, 5242 Miles Avenue #A does not have accessible units.
Does 5242 Miles Avenue #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5242 Miles Avenue #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 5242 Miles Avenue #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 5242 Miles Avenue #A does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5242 Miles Avenue #A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Uptown
500 William St
Oakland, CA 94612
Telegraph Lofts
2633 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA 94612
77 Glen Ave
77 Glen Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
Amelia
411 29th Street
Oakland, CA 94609
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St
Oakland, CA 94608
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St
Oakland, CA 94612
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St
Oakland, CA 94612
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street
Oakland, CA 94611

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity