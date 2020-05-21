5242 Miles Avenue #A

Amenities

Sophisticated Rockridge Two Bedroom Condominium in Fourplex - We are proud to present for lease a modern, updated two bedroom and one bath Rockridge condominium near Elmwood. Offering 912 square feet of living space, this home is located close to Bart, Market Hall, and Farmer’s market (every Sunday). Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout the home as well as an abundance of natural lighting as daylight streams in. A large and naturally lit living room features a custom built-in entertainment center and opens to the dining area and spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The quiet balcony is the perfect place for morning coffee and offers additional storage. A short hallway leads to two ample sized bedrooms, a full bath, and linen closet. Bedrooms feature efficient and customized closets (Container Store and California Closets). The master bedroom has a walk in closet (California Closet). Additional professional custom closet systems in balcony and garage storage offer a place for everything with great organizational options. Within walking distance to the many amazing local restaurants and shops that Rockridge and College Avenue have to offer. You will delight in calling this your home!



Amenities include:

Great natural lighting

Balcony

Additional storage

Hardwood floors

Custom closets

Custom modern window coverings throughout

Single car garage

Additional off-street parking

Shared laundry

Alarm ready

Access to HWY 24 to 13, 580, and 880 freeways to the greater Bay Area

Amazing location just blocks to BART, Market Hall, coffee shops, restaurants, local and large markets and shops

Sunday’s Farmers’ market is across the street

Convenient to tech shuttles, casual carpool and transbay buses

91 Walk and Bike Score: https://www.walkscore.com/score/5242-miles-ave-oakland-ca-94618

https://www.rockridgedistrict.com/

https://temescaldistrict.org/

https://www.trcretail.com/sf-east-bay/the-ridge/

https://www.visitoakland.com/blog/post/top-things-to-do-in-rockridge/

https://sf.eater.com/maps/where-to-eat-drink-rockridge-oakland-east-bay

https://www.visitoakland.com/things-to-do/



Welcome Home!

This home is available for sale: http://www.smiles-on-miles.com/



Terms:

One Year Lease Agreement

Water and Garbage Included

Renter’s Insurance Required

Non-Smoking Building

Sorry, No Dogs or Cats



Contact:

Martin Chan

DRE# 01400871 or

Bonita Chinn

510-584-9078

rentals@discoinvest.com

www.discoinvest.com

DRE# 01911108



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5840574)