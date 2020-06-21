438 W Grand Ave.

Amenities
Welcome to 438 Grand Ave in the heart of Oakland's Arts & Entertainment District. This PENTHOUSE level 1BD/1BA unit boasts an open floor plan and offers great light and views of downtown Oakland and the Oakland hills. The Broadway-Grand building is mostly owner-occupied, so this is a rare rental opportunity.
This is a walker's paradise! Popular restaurants, beer gardens, coffee shops, and theatres are just steps out the door. Walk a few blocks to commute via BART, 3 blocks to shop at Whole Foods, and 4 blocks to take a stroll around beautiful Lake Merritt. GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED!
Rental Features:
Wood floors / tile for wet areas
High ceiling (11')
Granite countertop
Cable ready
Stainless steel appliances
Gas stove
Microwave
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Washer
Dryer
Coat closet
Double door bedroom closet
View of downtown & hills
City views
Double pane windows
Intercom system
Community Amenities:
Secured entry & security guard
Garage parking for 1 car
Storage locker in garage
Bike racks in garage
Elevators
Outdoor courtyard
Trash chute & recycling on same floor
Location Highlights:
Uptown Oakland
3 blocks to BART
3 blocks to Whole Foods
4 blocks to Lake Merritt
Steps to restaurants & coffee shops
1 block from Paramount Theatre, Fox Theatre, and Parkway Theatre
Walk Score of 98
The application process includes a required background check, credit check (700 minimum), income verification, & eviction check for each person that will live in the home. First month and security deposit due at signing. Minimum lease term is 12 months.