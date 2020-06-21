438 W Grand Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly coffee bar courtyard elevator parking bike storage garage media room dogs allowed

Welcome to 438 Grand Ave in the heart of Oakland's Arts & Entertainment District. This PENTHOUSE level 1BD/1BA unit boasts an open floor plan and offers great light and views of downtown Oakland and the Oakland hills. The Broadway-Grand building is mostly owner-occupied, so this is a rare rental opportunity.



This is a walker's paradise! Popular restaurants, beer gardens, coffee shops, and theatres are just steps out the door. Walk a few blocks to commute via BART, 3 blocks to shop at Whole Foods, and 4 blocks to take a stroll around beautiful Lake Merritt. GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED!



Rental Features:

Wood floors / tile for wet areas

High ceiling (11')

Granite countertop

Cable ready

Stainless steel appliances

Gas stove

Microwave

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Washer

Dryer

Coat closet

Double door bedroom closet

View of downtown & hills

City views

Double pane windows

Intercom system



Community Amenities:

Secured entry & security guard

Garage parking for 1 car

Storage locker in garage

Bike racks in garage

Elevators

Outdoor courtyard

Trash chute & recycling on same floor



Location Highlights:

Uptown Oakland

3 blocks to BART

3 blocks to Whole Foods

4 blocks to Lake Merritt

Steps to restaurants & coffee shops

1 block from Paramount Theatre, Fox Theatre, and Parkway Theatre

Walk Score of 98



The application process includes a required background check, credit check (700 minimum), income verification, & eviction check for each person that will live in the home. First month and security deposit due at signing. Minimum lease term is 12 months.