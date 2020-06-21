438 W Grand Ave.

All apartments in Oakland
Location

438 West Grand Avenue, Oakland, CA 94612
Koreatown-Northgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Welcome to 438 Grand Ave in the heart of Oakland's Arts & Entertainment District. This PENTHOUSE level 1BD/1BA unit boasts an open floor plan and offers great light and views of downtown Oakland and the Oakland hills. The Broadway-Grand building is mostly owner-occupied, so this is a rare rental opportunity.

This is a walker's paradise! Popular restaurants, beer gardens, coffee shops, and theatres are just steps out the door. Walk a few blocks to commute via BART, 3 blocks to shop at Whole Foods, and 4 blocks to take a stroll around beautiful Lake Merritt. GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED!

Rental Features:
Wood floors / tile for wet areas
High ceiling (11')
Granite countertop
Cable ready
Stainless steel appliances
Gas stove
Microwave
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Washer
Dryer
Coat closet
Double door bedroom closet
View of downtown & hills
City views
Double pane windows
Intercom system

Community Amenities:
Secured entry & security guard
Garage parking for 1 car
Storage locker in garage
Bike racks in garage
Elevators
Outdoor courtyard
Trash chute & recycling on same floor

Location Highlights:
Uptown Oakland
3 blocks to BART
3 blocks to Whole Foods
4 blocks to Lake Merritt
Steps to restaurants & coffee shops
1 block from Paramount Theatre, Fox Theatre, and Parkway Theatre
Walk Score of 98

The application process includes a required background check, credit check (700 minimum), income verification, & eviction check for each person that will live in the home. First month and security deposit due at signing. Minimum lease term is 12 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 438 W Grand Ave have any available units?
438 W Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 438 W Grand Ave have?
Some of 438 W Grand Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 W Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
438 W Grand Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 W Grand Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 438 W Grand Ave is pet friendly.
Does 438 W Grand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 438 W Grand Ave does offer parking.
Does 438 W Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 438 W Grand Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 W Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 438 W Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 438 W Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 438 W Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 438 W Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 W Grand Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 438 W Grand Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 438 W Grand Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

