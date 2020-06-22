4144 Martin Luther King Junior Way

Amenities

MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!! RENT @ $3,692.00 ONLY

13-MONTH LEASE: June 2020 through June 2021

(Originally $4,000.00 per month for a 1-year lease)

Suitable to workmates and friends of 4 who are looking to have a shared space with separate rooms.



1 Block from BART and Tech Buses!



Pictures will be uploaded soon, we're just in the process of painting, carpeting, etc.



The property was built in 2006, so the unit is modern, with 4 bedrooms, kitchen, living room and 1 bathroom.



Walking distance to all the great restaurants, coffee shops, etc. of the Temescal District. 4-minute walk to BART, you can't get much closer.



Pets considered.



13-month lease, good credit, background, and ability to pay. 1st, last month's rent and deposit to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.