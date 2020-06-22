All apartments in Oakland
4144 Martin Luther King Junior Way
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:45 PM

4144 Martin Luther King Junior Way

4144 Martin Luther King Jr Way · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1799132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4144 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Oakland, CA 94609
Longfellow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!! RENT @ $3,692.00 ONLY
13-MONTH LEASE: June 2020 through June 2021
(Originally $4,000.00 per month for a 1-year lease)
Suitable to workmates and friends of 4 who are looking to have a shared space with separate rooms.

1 Block from BART and Tech Buses!

Pictures will be uploaded soon, we're just in the process of painting, carpeting, etc.

The property was built in 2006, so the unit is modern, with 4 bedrooms, kitchen, living room and 1 bathroom.

Walking distance to all the great restaurants, coffee shops, etc. of the Temescal District. 4-minute walk to BART, you can't get much closer.

Pets considered.

13-month lease, good credit, background, and ability to pay. 1st, last month's rent and deposit to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4144 Martin Luther King Junior Way have any available units?
4144 Martin Luther King Junior Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
Is 4144 Martin Luther King Junior Way currently offering any rent specials?
4144 Martin Luther King Junior Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4144 Martin Luther King Junior Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4144 Martin Luther King Junior Way is pet friendly.
Does 4144 Martin Luther King Junior Way offer parking?
No, 4144 Martin Luther King Junior Way does not offer parking.
Does 4144 Martin Luther King Junior Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4144 Martin Luther King Junior Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4144 Martin Luther King Junior Way have a pool?
No, 4144 Martin Luther King Junior Way does not have a pool.
Does 4144 Martin Luther King Junior Way have accessible units?
No, 4144 Martin Luther King Junior Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4144 Martin Luther King Junior Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4144 Martin Luther King Junior Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4144 Martin Luther King Junior Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4144 Martin Luther King Junior Way does not have units with air conditioning.
