Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments google fiber lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Oaklands newest live-work and apartment community, 401 Derby, is just across from Alameda and a block from Oakland Estuary in the heart of Oaklands artistic Jingletown creative neighborhood.

401 Derby offers a variety of floorplans with great natural light, stainless-steel appliances, quartz stone countertops, and individual washer and dryers. Many units have views of the water or private balconies. Jingletown is very walkable and bikeable. The Fruitvale BART station is less than a 10-minute walk so you can be in San Francisco in less than 30 minutes.

401 Derby is a Madison Park community.