All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like
401 Derby.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
401 Derby
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

401 Derby

401 Derby Avenue · (833) 281-3699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Jingletown
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

401 Derby Avenue, Oakland, CA 94601
Jingletown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 320 · Avail. now

$2,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 962 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,784

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 962 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 421 · Avail. Aug 8

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 401 Derby.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
google fiber
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Oaklands newest live-work and apartment community, 401 Derby, is just across from Alameda and a block from Oakland Estuary in the heart of Oaklands artistic Jingletown creative neighborhood. \n401 Derby offers a variety of floorplans with great natural light, stainless-steel appliances, quartz stone countertops, and individual washer and dryers. Many units have views of the water or private balconies. Jingletown is very walkable and bikeable. The Fruitvale BART station is less than a 10-minute walk so you can be in San Francisco in less than 30 minutes.\n401 Derby is a Madison Park community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $800-$1000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
restrictions: Aggressive and 50 lbs limit
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: $75 a month.
Storage Details: No

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 401 Derby have any available units?
401 Derby has 4 units available starting at $2,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Derby have?
Some of 401 Derby's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Derby currently offering any rent specials?
401 Derby is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Derby pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Derby is pet friendly.
Does 401 Derby offer parking?
Yes, 401 Derby offers parking.
Does 401 Derby have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Derby offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Derby have a pool?
No, 401 Derby does not have a pool.
Does 401 Derby have accessible units?
Yes, 401 Derby has accessible units.
Does 401 Derby have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Derby has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Coliseum Connect
805 North 71st Avenue
Oakland, CA 94621
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Amelia
411 29th Street
Oakland, CA 94609
The Resonance
5614 Martin Luther King Jr Way
Oakland, CA 94609
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West
Oakland, CA 94607
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St
Oakland, CA 94612
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street
Oakland, CA 94611

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 BedroomsOakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly PlacesOakland Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellowPiedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And WaterfrontMerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt UniversityLaney CollegeCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law