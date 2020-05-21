Amenities
Oaklands newest live-work and apartment community, 401 Derby, is just across from Alameda and a block from Oakland Estuary in the heart of Oaklands artistic Jingletown creative neighborhood. \n401 Derby offers a variety of floorplans with great natural light, stainless-steel appliances, quartz stone countertops, and individual washer and dryers. Many units have views of the water or private balconies. Jingletown is very walkable and bikeable. The Fruitvale BART station is less than a 10-minute walk so you can be in San Francisco in less than 30 minutes.\n401 Derby is a Madison Park community.