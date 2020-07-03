3768 Ruby St

Amenities

Turn of the Century Charmer- the last Century: Circa 1905. This lovely home in Lower Temescal has been remodeled and contains a world of charm and warmth. Here you will find 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths; a delightful, spacious, high-ceilinged kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and cupboards galore. The kitchen is light-filled and expansive-it flows from the living room/great room which is just off the entryway. One of the key words to describe this home is flow- even the stylish muted greys and blues give a sense of flow to the interior of this home.



The first floor contains the entryway, living room / great room, dining area, kitchen, laundry area and half-bath. From the kitchen one can find their way to a comfortable back yard- there is space to relax or plant an urban garden.



The second floor contains three bedrooms- the Master Bedroom which has its own Master bath and two other bedrooms which can be used as bedrooms or perfect for a home office or nursery. The bedrooms are light-filled and comfortable- all have dual pane windows, great for keeping warm in the winter. There is a second full bath upstairs as well.



Extras include a large unfinished basement as well as one off-street parking space.



This lovely home is just minutes away from MacArthur Bart, 580 Freeway, shopping, restaurants, city parks and more: it can be described as a City Dweller's Haven.