Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:34 AM

3768 Ruby St

3768 Ruby Street · (510) 336-0202
Location

3768 Ruby Street, Oakland, CA 94609
Mosswood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1526 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
******DUE TO COVID PANDEMIC WE ARE REQUIRING YOU APPLY PRIOR TO SHOWING. THE APPLICATION FEE IS FULLY REFUNDABLE & WE WILL NOT PROCESS YOUR APPLICATION OR RUN YOUR CREDIT UNTIL YOU HAVE SEEN THE PROPERTY & YOU GIVE US THE OKAY. PLEASE RESPOND TO THIS POSTING WITH YOUR EMAIL AND PHONE NUMBER & WE WILL PROVIDE THE LINK TO APPLY. BE SAFE******

Turn of the Century Charmer- the last Century: Circa 1905. This lovely home in Lower Temescal has been remodeled and contains a world of charm and warmth. Here you will find 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths; a delightful, spacious, high-ceilinged kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and cupboards galore. The kitchen is light-filled and expansive-it flows from the living room/great room which is just off the entryway. One of the key words to describe this home is flow- even the stylish muted greys and blues give a sense of flow to the interior of this home.

The first floor contains the entryway, living room / great room, dining area, kitchen, laundry area and half-bath. From the kitchen one can find their way to a comfortable back yard- there is space to relax or plant an urban garden.

The second floor contains three bedrooms- the Master Bedroom which has its own Master bath and two other bedrooms which can be used as bedrooms or perfect for a home office or nursery. The bedrooms are light-filled and comfortable- all have dual pane windows, great for keeping warm in the winter. There is a second full bath upstairs as well.

Extras include a large unfinished basement as well as one off-street parking space.

This lovely home is just minutes away from MacArthur Bart, 580 Freeway, shopping, restaurants, city parks and more: it can be described as a City Dweller's Haven.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3768 Ruby St have any available units?
3768 Ruby St has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3768 Ruby St have?
Some of 3768 Ruby St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3768 Ruby St currently offering any rent specials?
3768 Ruby St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3768 Ruby St pet-friendly?
No, 3768 Ruby St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 3768 Ruby St offer parking?
Yes, 3768 Ruby St offers parking.
Does 3768 Ruby St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3768 Ruby St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3768 Ruby St have a pool?
No, 3768 Ruby St does not have a pool.
Does 3768 Ruby St have accessible units?
No, 3768 Ruby St does not have accessible units.
Does 3768 Ruby St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3768 Ruby St has units with dishwashers.
