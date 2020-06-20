3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

3760 Park Blvd Way, Oakland



- 1 Bedroom

- 2 Full Bathrooms

- Stainless steel appliances

- Freshly Painted

- Bright and Sunny Corner Unit

- Water, garbage and heat paid by owner

- Laundry in building

- Easy freeway access

- Ample street parking in area



$2299 Monthly Rent

$3299 Security Deposit



OCCUPANCY LIMIT OF 2.



NO-SMOKING property.



Application screening fee is $30 per person over the age of 18

Applications available after tour of unit



FICO of 670 required with good credit history.

Apartment