3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21

Amenities
3760 Park Blvd Way, Oakland
- 1 Bedroom
- 2 Full Bathrooms
- Stainless steel appliances
- Freshly Painted
- Bright and Sunny Corner Unit
- Water, garbage and heat paid by owner
- Laundry in building
- Easy freeway access
- Ample street parking in area
$2299 Monthly Rent
$3299 Security Deposit
OCCUPANCY LIMIT OF 2.
NO-SMOKING property.
Application screening fee is $30 per person over the age of 18
Applications available after tour of unit
FICO of 670 required with good credit history.
Apartment