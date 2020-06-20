All apartments in Oakland
3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21

3760 Park Boulevard Way · No Longer Available
Location

3760 Park Boulevard Way, Oakland, CA 94610
Trestle Glen

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3760 Park Blvd Way, Oakland

- 1 Bedroom
- 2 Full Bathrooms
- Stainless steel appliances
- Freshly Painted
- Bright and Sunny Corner Unit
- Water, garbage and heat paid by owner
- Laundry in building
- Easy freeway access
- Ample street parking in area

$2299 Monthly Rent
$3299 Security Deposit

OCCUPANCY LIMIT OF 2.

NO-SMOKING property.

Application screening fee is $30 per person over the age of 18
Applications available after tour of unit

FICO of 670 required with good credit history.
Apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21 have any available units?
3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21 have?
Some of 3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21 currently offering any rent specials?
3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21 pet-friendly?
No, 3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21 offer parking?
No, 3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21 does not offer parking.
Does 3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21 have a pool?
No, 3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21 does not have a pool.
Does 3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21 have accessible units?
No, 3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3760 Park Blvd Way, Unit 21 does not have units with air conditioning.
