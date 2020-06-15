3751 Harrison St., Unit 304

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated coffee bar

Spacious and Bright 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Unit in great commuter location, secured parking - FRESH, HIGH-END PAINT & NEW APPLIANCES THROUGHOUT THIS LOVELY 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM UNIT AT REDWOOD PLACE. It is conveniently located in the Grand Lake neighborhood, a few blocks from Piedmont Ave., shopping, dining, and movies. A centrally located urban setting nestled between Grand Lake and Piedmont Avenue type vibe, it has industrial-style windows facing a shared garden.



The warm and inviting colors are perfect for days spent at home and relaxing evenings. Most rooms face west with a view of trees. Both bedrooms have generous closets and storage space for all your clothing items.



Top floor unit offers serene peace, lots of abundant sunlight, quiet and easy walks to Piedmont Avenue shops, coffee shops and grocery stores.



3751 Harrison Street, Unit 304 is a spacious 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom style condo that offers executive class living in a comfy tranquil vibe. The unit comes with one secured parking space with security access.



Terms:



$2900 monthly rent; $2950 Security deposit, total move-in costs equal $5850

Rent Screening fee is $40, non-refundable

Legal source of income verification

Verifiable rental history background check

Move-in Immediate

Water and garbage paid by owners



(RLNE5716682)