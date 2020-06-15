All apartments in Oakland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3751 Harrison St., Unit 304

3751 Harrison Street · (510) 250-0946 ext. 9
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3751 Harrison Street, Oakland, CA 94611
Piedmont Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3751 Harrison St., Unit 304 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Spacious and Bright 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Unit in great commuter location, secured parking - FRESH, HIGH-END PAINT & NEW APPLIANCES THROUGHOUT THIS LOVELY 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM UNIT AT REDWOOD PLACE. It is conveniently located in the Grand Lake neighborhood, a few blocks from Piedmont Ave., shopping, dining, and movies. A centrally located urban setting nestled between Grand Lake and Piedmont Avenue type vibe, it has industrial-style windows facing a shared garden.

The warm and inviting colors are perfect for days spent at home and relaxing evenings. Most rooms face west with a view of trees. Both bedrooms have generous closets and storage space for all your clothing items.

Top floor unit offers serene peace, lots of abundant sunlight, quiet and easy walks to Piedmont Avenue shops, coffee shops and grocery stores.

3751 Harrison Street, Unit 304 is a spacious 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom style condo that offers executive class living in a comfy tranquil vibe. The unit comes with one secured parking space with security access.

Terms:

$2900 monthly rent; $2950 Security deposit, total move-in costs equal $5850
Rent Screening fee is $40, non-refundable
Legal source of income verification
Verifiable rental history background check
Move-in Immediate
Water and garbage paid by owners

(RLNE5716682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3751 Harrison St., Unit 304 have any available units?
3751 Harrison St., Unit 304 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3751 Harrison St., Unit 304 have?
Some of 3751 Harrison St., Unit 304's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3751 Harrison St., Unit 304 currently offering any rent specials?
3751 Harrison St., Unit 304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3751 Harrison St., Unit 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3751 Harrison St., Unit 304 is pet friendly.
Does 3751 Harrison St., Unit 304 offer parking?
Yes, 3751 Harrison St., Unit 304 does offer parking.
Does 3751 Harrison St., Unit 304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3751 Harrison St., Unit 304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3751 Harrison St., Unit 304 have a pool?
No, 3751 Harrison St., Unit 304 does not have a pool.
Does 3751 Harrison St., Unit 304 have accessible units?
No, 3751 Harrison St., Unit 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 3751 Harrison St., Unit 304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3751 Harrison St., Unit 304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3751 Harrison St., Unit 304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3751 Harrison St., Unit 304 does not have units with air conditioning.
