All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like
3707 Carrington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
3707 Carrington Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3707 Carrington Street

3707 Carrington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3707 Carrington Street, Oakland, CA 94601
Harrington

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bright and open 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom ground-floor unit in East Oakland - Bright and open 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom ground-floor unit in East Oakland.

This ~1,000 square foot apartment features a recently renovated Kitchen with dark wood cabinetry, granite countertops, tiled flooring, and clean white appliances. The newly updated bathroom features tiled flooring, stand-up shower, and modern sink vanity. Additional highlights include fresh interior paint, laminated flooring throughout. The oversized master bedroom has wall-to-wall carpeting, and has its own exterior leading to the side yard. The large backyard is shared between the other tenants in the apartment.

Easy drive or walk to Fruitvale BART, Fruitvale district, Foothill and E14 corridor.

Rent: $1,850
Security deposit: $2,050
Utility fee is $90/person

For showing and/or questions, please contact Vincent @ 510-220-0188

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5873574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Rasa
459 23rd Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Telegraph Lofts
2633 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA 94612
Zo
330 17th St
Oakland, CA 94612
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West
Oakland, CA 94607
Lampwork Lofts
1614 Campbell St
Oakland, CA 94607
Downtown Oakland
1515 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
777 Broadway
777 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94612
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street
Oakland, CA 94601
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3707 Carrington Street have any available units?
3707 Carrington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
Is 3707 Carrington Street currently offering any rent specials?
3707 Carrington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 Carrington Street pet-friendly?
No, 3707 Carrington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 3707 Carrington Street offer parking?
No, 3707 Carrington Street does not offer parking.
Does 3707 Carrington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3707 Carrington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 Carrington Street have a pool?
No, 3707 Carrington Street does not have a pool.
Does 3707 Carrington Street have accessible units?
No, 3707 Carrington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 Carrington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3707 Carrington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3707 Carrington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3707 Carrington Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 BedroomsOakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly PlacesOakland Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellowClaremont ElmwoodProduce And WaterfrontMerrittAdams PointPiedmont Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt UniversityLaney CollegeCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law