3707 Carrington Street.

Bright and open 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom ground-floor unit in East Oakland.



This ~1,000 square foot apartment features a recently renovated Kitchen with dark wood cabinetry, granite countertops, tiled flooring, and clean white appliances. The newly updated bathroom features tiled flooring, stand-up shower, and modern sink vanity. Additional highlights include fresh interior paint, laminated flooring throughout. The oversized master bedroom has wall-to-wall carpeting, and has its own exterior leading to the side yard. The large backyard is shared between the other tenants in the apartment.



Easy drive or walk to Fruitvale BART, Fruitvale district, Foothill and E14 corridor.



Rent: $1,850

Security deposit: $2,050

Utility fee is $90/person



For showing and/or questions, please contact Vincent @ 510-220-0188



No Pets Allowed



