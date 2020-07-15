353 Grand Ave Apt 9

Amenities
Apartment 9 Available 07/20/20 Gorgeous, Renovated 2 bedrooms Available in Oakland One Block from Lake Merritt!!
Unbeatable location, this studio apartment is walking distance to shopping, restaurants, nightlife, outdoor fun, and so much more!
Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes refrigerator, and microwave
- Radiant heat
- Laminate wood-style flooring
- Street parking only.
Community Features:
- Gated access
- Smoke-free
- Coin-operated on-site laundry.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- We allow two pets maximum per apartment and a weight limit of 25 lbs. per pet. We charge a $500 pet deposit per apartment for dogs, $300 deposit per apartment for cats, or $500 deposit per apartment for one cat and one dog. Pet rent is $50 per month, per pet.
- Resident responsible for all utilities
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5887556)