353 Grand Ave Apt 9

Apartment 9 Available 07/20/20 Gorgeous, Renovated 2 bedrooms Available in Oakland One Block from Lake Merritt!!



Unbeatable location, this studio apartment is walking distance to shopping, restaurants, nightlife, outdoor fun, and so much more!



Unit Features:

- 2 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes refrigerator, and microwave

- Radiant heat

- Laminate wood-style flooring

- Street parking only.



Community Features:

- Gated access

- Smoke-free

- Coin-operated on-site laundry.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- We allow two pets maximum per apartment and a weight limit of 25 lbs. per pet. We charge a $500 pet deposit per apartment for dogs, $300 deposit per apartment for cats, or $500 deposit per apartment for one cat and one dog. Pet rent is $50 per month, per pet.

- Resident responsible for all utilities

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



(RLNE5887556)