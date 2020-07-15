All apartments in Oakland
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

353 Grand Ave Apt 9

353 Grand Ave · (833) 367-6963
Location

353 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
Adams Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment 9 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,745

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Apartment 9 Available 07/20/20 Gorgeous, Renovated 2 bedrooms Available in Oakland One Block from Lake Merritt!!

Unbeatable location, this studio apartment is walking distance to shopping, restaurants, nightlife, outdoor fun, and so much more!

Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes refrigerator, and microwave
- Radiant heat
- Laminate wood-style flooring
- Street parking only.

Community Features:
- Gated access
- Smoke-free
- Coin-operated on-site laundry.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- We allow two pets maximum per apartment and a weight limit of 25 lbs. per pet. We charge a $500 pet deposit per apartment for dogs, $300 deposit per apartment for cats, or $500 deposit per apartment for one cat and one dog. Pet rent is $50 per month, per pet.
- Resident responsible for all utilities
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 Grand Ave Apt 9 have any available units?
353 Grand Ave Apt 9 has a unit available for $2,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 353 Grand Ave Apt 9 have?
Some of 353 Grand Ave Apt 9's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 Grand Ave Apt 9 currently offering any rent specials?
353 Grand Ave Apt 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 Grand Ave Apt 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 353 Grand Ave Apt 9 is pet friendly.
Does 353 Grand Ave Apt 9 offer parking?
Yes, 353 Grand Ave Apt 9 offers parking.
Does 353 Grand Ave Apt 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 353 Grand Ave Apt 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 Grand Ave Apt 9 have a pool?
No, 353 Grand Ave Apt 9 does not have a pool.
Does 353 Grand Ave Apt 9 have accessible units?
No, 353 Grand Ave Apt 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 353 Grand Ave Apt 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 353 Grand Ave Apt 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
