Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

353 Grand Ave Apt 14

353 Grand Avenue · (833) 367-6963
Location

353 Grand Avenue, Oakland, CA 94610
Adams Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Apartment 14 · Avail. now

$2,199

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful, Renovated Studio Available in Oakland One Block from Lake Merritt!!

Move-in special! 1/2 off your 1st full month's rent!

Awesome, walkable location. This studio apartment is within close walking distance to shopping, restaurants, nightlife, outdoor fun, and so much more!

Unit Features:
- One bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range/oven, and microwave
- Radiant heat
- Laminate wood-style flooring
- Street parking only.

Community Features:
- Gated access
- Smoke-free
- Coin-operated on-site laundry.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- We allow two pets maximum per apartment and a weight limit of 25 lbs. per pet. We charge a $500 pet deposit per apartment for dogs, $300 deposit per apartment for cats, or $500 deposit per apartment for one cat and one dog. Pet rent is $50 per month, per pet.
- Resident responsible for all utilities
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/353-Grand-Ave-Apt-14-Oakland-CA-94610.

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 Grand Ave Apt 14 have any available units?
353 Grand Ave Apt 14 has a unit available for $2,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 353 Grand Ave Apt 14 have?
Some of 353 Grand Ave Apt 14's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 Grand Ave Apt 14 currently offering any rent specials?
353 Grand Ave Apt 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 Grand Ave Apt 14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 353 Grand Ave Apt 14 is pet friendly.
Does 353 Grand Ave Apt 14 offer parking?
Yes, 353 Grand Ave Apt 14 offers parking.
Does 353 Grand Ave Apt 14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 353 Grand Ave Apt 14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 Grand Ave Apt 14 have a pool?
No, 353 Grand Ave Apt 14 does not have a pool.
Does 353 Grand Ave Apt 14 have accessible units?
No, 353 Grand Ave Apt 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 353 Grand Ave Apt 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 353 Grand Ave Apt 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
