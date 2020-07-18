All apartments in Oakland
338 Lenox Ave Apt 4
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

338 Lenox Ave Apt 4

338 Lenox Avenue · (888) 910-8030
Location

338 Lenox Avenue, Oakland, CA 94610
Adams Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

GREAT FEATURES
- Best in Adams Point, across the street from Lake Merritt Parks and Gardens
- Walk Score of 90 out of 100. It is a walker's paradise
- One 2nd floor unit in a well maintained 8-unit apartment --quiet, secure, and great neighborhood
- Spacious living room and bedroom
- Remodeled kitchen with granite countertop
- Large kitchen with dining area
- Hardwood floor throughout
- Ample storage space and large hallway closets
- On-site coin-operated laundry
- Serene common garden and fenced backyard
- Street parking only
- No dog, cats are OK with $250 additional deposit
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION
- Centrally Located -- Easy access to Lake and Uptown/downtown area
- 300ft across the street from Lake Merritt Parks and Gardens
- Perfect for Commuters, including 13 minutes walk to 19th Street BART station
- Full range shopping convenience with Whole Foods and Trader Joe's nearby.
- There is a walking and jogging path which runs along the lake's perimeter and tenants can use it daily.
- Easy access to Broadway, Grand and Lakeshore Ave shopping areas
- Easy walk to Grand Lake Theater and Saturday Farmer's Market

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Lenox Ave Apt 4 have any available units?
338 Lenox Ave Apt 4 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 Lenox Ave Apt 4 have?
Some of 338 Lenox Ave Apt 4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Lenox Ave Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
338 Lenox Ave Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Lenox Ave Apt 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 Lenox Ave Apt 4 is pet friendly.
Does 338 Lenox Ave Apt 4 offer parking?
No, 338 Lenox Ave Apt 4 does not offer parking.
Does 338 Lenox Ave Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 Lenox Ave Apt 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Lenox Ave Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 338 Lenox Ave Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 338 Lenox Ave Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 338 Lenox Ave Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Lenox Ave Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Lenox Ave Apt 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
