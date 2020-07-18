338 Lenox Ave Apt 4

Amenities
GREAT FEATURES
- Best in Adams Point, across the street from Lake Merritt Parks and Gardens
- Walk Score of 90 out of 100. It is a walker's paradise
- One 2nd floor unit in a well maintained 8-unit apartment --quiet, secure, and great neighborhood
- Spacious living room and bedroom
- Remodeled kitchen with granite countertop
- Large kitchen with dining area
- Hardwood floor throughout
- Ample storage space and large hallway closets
- On-site coin-operated laundry
- Serene common garden and fenced backyard
- Street parking only
- No dog, cats are OK with $250 additional deposit
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION
- Centrally Located -- Easy access to Lake and Uptown/downtown area
- 300ft across the street from Lake Merritt Parks and Gardens
- Perfect for Commuters, including 13 minutes walk to 19th Street BART station
- Full range shopping convenience with Whole Foods and Trader Joe's nearby.
- There is a walking and jogging path which runs along the lake's perimeter and tenants can use it daily.
- Easy access to Broadway, Grand and Lakeshore Ave shopping areas
- Easy walk to Grand Lake Theater and Saturday Farmer's Market