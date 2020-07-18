338 Lenox Ave Apt 4

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

GREAT FEATURES

- Best in Adams Point, across the street from Lake Merritt Parks and Gardens

- Walk Score of 90 out of 100. It is a walker's paradise

- One 2nd floor unit in a well maintained 8-unit apartment --quiet, secure, and great neighborhood

- Spacious living room and bedroom

- Remodeled kitchen with granite countertop

- Large kitchen with dining area

- Hardwood floor throughout

- Ample storage space and large hallway closets

- On-site coin-operated laundry

- Serene common garden and fenced backyard

- Street parking only

- No dog, cats are OK with $250 additional deposit

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

- Centrally Located -- Easy access to Lake and Uptown/downtown area

- 300ft across the street from Lake Merritt Parks and Gardens

- Perfect for Commuters, including 13 minutes walk to 19th Street BART station

- Full range shopping convenience with Whole Foods and Trader Joe's nearby.

- There is a walking and jogging path which runs along the lake's perimeter and tenants can use it daily.

- Easy access to Broadway, Grand and Lakeshore Ave shopping areas

- Easy walk to Grand Lake Theater and Saturday Farmer's Market