Oakland, CA
338 Lenox Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:12 AM

338 Lenox Ave

338 Lenox Avenue · (888) 910-8030
Location

338 Lenox Avenue, Oakland, CA 94610
Adams Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
media room
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
GREAT FEATURES
-Best in Adams Point, across the street from Lake Merritt Parks and
Gardens
-Walk Score of 90 out of 100. It is a walker's paradise
-One 2nd floor unit in a well maintained 8-unit apartment --quiet, secure
and great neighborhood
-Spacious living room and bedroom
-Large kitchen with dining area
-Hardwood floor throughout
-Ample storage space and large hallway closets
-On-site coin-operated laundry
-Serene common garden and fenced backyard
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION
-Centrally Located -- Easy access to Lake and Uptown/downtown area
-300ft across the street from Lake Merritt Parks and Gardens
- Perfect for Commuters, including 13 minutes' walk to 19th Street BART
station
-Full range shopping convenience with Whole Foods and Trader Joe's
nearby.
-There is a walking and jogging path which runs along the lake's perimeter
and tenants can use it daily.
-Easy access to Broadway, Grand and Lakeshore Ave shopping areas
-Easy walk to Grand Lake Theater and Saturday Farmer's Market

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Lenox Ave have any available units?
338 Lenox Ave has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 338 Lenox Ave have?
Some of 338 Lenox Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Lenox Ave currently offering any rent specials?
338 Lenox Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Lenox Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 Lenox Ave is pet friendly.
Does 338 Lenox Ave offer parking?
No, 338 Lenox Ave does not offer parking.
Does 338 Lenox Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 Lenox Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Lenox Ave have a pool?
No, 338 Lenox Ave does not have a pool.
Does 338 Lenox Ave have accessible units?
No, 338 Lenox Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Lenox Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Lenox Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 Lenox Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 338 Lenox Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
