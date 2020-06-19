338 Lenox Ave

Amenities
GREAT FEATURES
-Best in Adams Point, across the street from Lake Merritt Parks and
Gardens
-Walk Score of 90 out of 100. It is a walker's paradise
-One 2nd floor unit in a well maintained 8-unit apartment --quiet, secure
and great neighborhood
-Spacious living room and bedroom
-Large kitchen with dining area
-Hardwood floor throughout
-Ample storage space and large hallway closets
-On-site coin-operated laundry
-Serene common garden and fenced backyard
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION
-Centrally Located -- Easy access to Lake and Uptown/downtown area
-300ft across the street from Lake Merritt Parks and Gardens
- Perfect for Commuters, including 13 minutes' walk to 19th Street BART
station
-Full range shopping convenience with Whole Foods and Trader Joe's
nearby.
-There is a walking and jogging path which runs along the lake's perimeter
and tenants can use it daily.
-Easy access to Broadway, Grand and Lakeshore Ave shopping areas
-Easy walk to Grand Lake Theater and Saturday Farmer's Market