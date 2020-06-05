3327 68th Ave Apt B

Amenities

Move-in special! $1500.00 off your 1st full month's rent!



Gorgeous Oakland Two Bed/Two Bath Apartment!



Walking distance to Eastmont Town Center, Taco Bell, McDonald's, Gazzali's Supermarket, Concordia Park, and more.



Located in Millsmont close to the 580 freeway.



Features:

- Stainless steel electric stove/oven and refrigerator included

- Laminate hardwood flooring throughout

- Washer and dryer hookups



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Residents are responsible for all utilities.

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/3335-68Th-Ave-Apt-B-Oakland-CA-94605



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



