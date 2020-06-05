All apartments in Oakland
3327 68th Ave Apt B

3327 68th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3327 68th Avenue, Oakland, CA 94605
Millsmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
stainless steel
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Move-in special! $1500.00 off your 1st full month's rent!

Gorgeous Oakland Two Bed/Two Bath Apartment!

Walking distance to Eastmont Town Center, Taco Bell, McDonald's, Gazzali's Supermarket, Concordia Park, and more.

Located in Millsmont close to the 580 freeway.

Features:
- Stainless steel electric stove/oven and refrigerator included
- Laminate hardwood flooring throughout
- Washer and dryer hookups

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Residents are responsible for all utilities.
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/3335-68Th-Ave-Apt-B-Oakland-CA-94605

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5525249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3327 68th Ave Apt B have any available units?
3327 68th Ave Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 3327 68th Ave Apt B have?
Some of 3327 68th Ave Apt B's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3327 68th Ave Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
3327 68th Ave Apt B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3327 68th Ave Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 3327 68th Ave Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 3327 68th Ave Apt B offer parking?
No, 3327 68th Ave Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 3327 68th Ave Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3327 68th Ave Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3327 68th Ave Apt B have a pool?
No, 3327 68th Ave Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 3327 68th Ave Apt B have accessible units?
No, 3327 68th Ave Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 3327 68th Ave Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3327 68th Ave Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3327 68th Ave Apt B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3327 68th Ave Apt B does not have units with air conditioning.
