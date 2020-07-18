3322 Harrison Street - 3322

Amenities

This beautiful light filled unit has been completely redone! Live in a classic Oakland Victorian with all of the modern amenities desired! Lower unit looks out to Harrison and towards downtown Oakland, with shared backyard access to a gas fire pit and lovely urban vegetation/plants.



Unit features:

- ALL upgraded plumbing and electrical

- Individually remote controlled heating and AC unit for each room!

- Front room is large living room w/ closet; and could be a third bedroom for three roommates if needed

- Kitchen is BRAND NEW with aesthetically on point design including tile floors, penny tile back splash, all white quartz stone countertops, new cabinets

- Also featuring in kitchen Stainless Steel appliances - refrigerator, gas range, over range microwave and dishwasher

- Washer/Dryer in the unit!

- Bathroom is handsomely designed with subway tile, gray floor tile, shower over tub, floating vanity and lots of extra storage space!

- LOCATION is key! Set in between many great neighborhoods including Piedmont Ave, Adam's Point and Downtown Oakland. Easy access to Lakeshore Farmers Market on Saturdays, and just up the street from Whole Foods. Great new restaurant Chica is right around the corner!

- Gardener included in rent

- Owner pays gas and water

