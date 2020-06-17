All apartments in Oakland
3090 Glascock St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

3090 Glascock St

3090 Glascock Street · (877) 827-7011 ext. 819
Location

3090 Glascock Street, Oakland, CA 94601
Jingletown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This FULLY FURNISHED modern condominium is located in the highly desirable Jingletown neighborhood. This open and bright condo boasts modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, bedroom sets, living room and patio furniture. Turn key, move in ready unit. Consisting of two bedrooms, two baths, 1250 approximate living square feet, in-unit laundry, open concept, gym, security gate, 1 underground secure parking spaces, and much, much more. Walking distance to Alameda, Fruitvale BART Station, restaurants, parks, and shopping. There is a spacious master bedroom with bathroom and a walk-in closet. The other bedroom is roomy with a double door closet. There is a full bathroom off the hall adjacent to the laundry closet with stackable front loading machines. Contact Felix 510-725-7269 for additional information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3090 Glascock St have any available units?
3090 Glascock St has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3090 Glascock St have?
Some of 3090 Glascock St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3090 Glascock St currently offering any rent specials?
3090 Glascock St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3090 Glascock St pet-friendly?
No, 3090 Glascock St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 3090 Glascock St offer parking?
Yes, 3090 Glascock St does offer parking.
Does 3090 Glascock St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3090 Glascock St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3090 Glascock St have a pool?
No, 3090 Glascock St does not have a pool.
Does 3090 Glascock St have accessible units?
No, 3090 Glascock St does not have accessible units.
Does 3090 Glascock St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3090 Glascock St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3090 Glascock St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3090 Glascock St has units with air conditioning.
