3090 Glascock St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

This FULLY FURNISHED modern condominium is located in the highly desirable Jingletown neighborhood. This open and bright condo boasts modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, bedroom sets, living room and patio furniture. Turn key, move in ready unit. Consisting of two bedrooms, two baths, 1250 approximate living square feet, in-unit laundry, open concept, gym, security gate, 1 underground secure parking spaces, and much, much more. Walking distance to Alameda, Fruitvale BART Station, restaurants, parks, and shopping. There is a spacious master bedroom with bathroom and a walk-in closet. The other bedroom is roomy with a double door closet. There is a full bathroom off the hall adjacent to the laundry closet with stackable front loading machines. Contact Felix 510-725-7269 for additional information.