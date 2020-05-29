All apartments in Oakland
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9

3015 Myrtle St · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3015 Myrtle St, Oakland, CA 94608
Clawson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Modern and comfortable are the elements that compose the ambiance of this pretty, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, and 2 bathrooms condo in the Clawson neighborhood in Oakland.

The painted concrete floor and carpet flooring upstairs feature its cozy interior as well as an office room upstairs and the living room. Cook a delicious meal in its kitchen with glossy granite countertop and ready-to-use appliances. A portable air conditioner, electric wall heater, washer, and dryer for your comfort. Its near public transportation stops or hubs, coffee shops, parks, and a fitness center.

Tenants pay for electricity, gas (PG&E), and cable (Comcast). The landlord will be responsible for water, trash, and the HOA monthly fee. The tenants are allowed to use the owner's WIFI however, they are free to provide for their own internet.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gTgrULw2wjf

Additional Details:
Pet-friendly home but only 1 small, well-trained dog or cat is permitted with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

It comes with assigned parking in a gated off-street parking lot along Myrtle Street right next to the building and included in the rent.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

The propertys Walkscore is 90/100 and Bikescore is 99/100. Its located in a Walkers and Bikers Paradise area so most errands or making trips can be done easily either on foot or by bicycle.

Nearby pa

(RLNE5613313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9 have any available units?
3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9 have?
Some of 3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9 currently offering any rent specials?
3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9 is pet friendly.
Does 3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9 offer parking?
Yes, 3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9 does offer parking.
Does 3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9 have a pool?
No, 3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9 does not have a pool.
Does 3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9 have accessible units?
No, 3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9 has units with air conditioning.

