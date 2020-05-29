3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar gym parking 24hr maintenance internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Modern and comfortable are the elements that compose the ambiance of this pretty, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, and 2 bathrooms condo in the Clawson neighborhood in Oakland.



The painted concrete floor and carpet flooring upstairs feature its cozy interior as well as an office room upstairs and the living room. Cook a delicious meal in its kitchen with glossy granite countertop and ready-to-use appliances. A portable air conditioner, electric wall heater, washer, and dryer for your comfort. Its near public transportation stops or hubs, coffee shops, parks, and a fitness center.



Tenants pay for electricity, gas (PG&E), and cable (Comcast). The landlord will be responsible for water, trash, and the HOA monthly fee. The tenants are allowed to use the owner's WIFI however, they are free to provide for their own internet.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gTgrULw2wjf



Additional Details:

Pet-friendly home but only 1 small, well-trained dog or cat is permitted with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



It comes with assigned parking in a gated off-street parking lot along Myrtle Street right next to the building and included in the rent.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



The propertys Walkscore is 90/100 and Bikescore is 99/100. Its located in a Walkers and Bikers Paradise area so most errands or making trips can be done easily either on foot or by bicycle.



Nearby pa



(RLNE5613313)