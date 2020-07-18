All apartments in Oakland
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2817 High Street Unit #9

2817 High St · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2817 High St, Oakland, CA 94619
Allendale

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Condo home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Maxwell Park neighborhood in Oakland.

The well-ventilated and comfy interior features big windows with blinds, polished flooring, and a galley-type kitchen that is stylishly equipped with glossy countertops; a big pantry, fine white-painted cabinetry with ample storage space; refrigerator and oven/range. The comfy bedroom has a built-in closet. A vanity sink cabinet and an enclosed shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. The unit has ceiling fans and wall heater along with a shared/coin-operated washer and dryer. A chic bathtub, curtain-partitioned shower stall, wall-mounted sink furnished its elegant bathroom. No pets and no smoking. It also comes with a 1-car parking space in the underground garage. The tenant pays for PG&E, cable, and internet (AT&T or Comcast). The landlord will cover water and trash.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZrPyJ7FN7F4

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 77

Nearby parks include Brookdale Park, Maxwell Park, and Allendale Park.

Bus lines:
14 W.OAKLAND/FRUITVALE BART - 0.0 mile
47 Fruitvale Bart - Maxwell Park - 0.4 mile
NX3 San Francisco - San Leandro - 0.4 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 High Street Unit #9 have any available units?
2817 High Street Unit #9 has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2817 High Street Unit #9 have?
Some of 2817 High Street Unit #9's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 High Street Unit #9 currently offering any rent specials?
2817 High Street Unit #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 High Street Unit #9 pet-friendly?
No, 2817 High Street Unit #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 2817 High Street Unit #9 offer parking?
Yes, 2817 High Street Unit #9 offers parking.
Does 2817 High Street Unit #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2817 High Street Unit #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 High Street Unit #9 have a pool?
No, 2817 High Street Unit #9 does not have a pool.
Does 2817 High Street Unit #9 have accessible units?
No, 2817 High Street Unit #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 High Street Unit #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2817 High Street Unit #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
