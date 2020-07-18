2817 High Street Unit #9

Amenities

in unit laundry 24hr maintenance garage ceiling fan bathtub internet access

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Condo home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Maxwell Park neighborhood in Oakland.



The well-ventilated and comfy interior features big windows with blinds, polished flooring, and a galley-type kitchen that is stylishly equipped with glossy countertops; a big pantry, fine white-painted cabinetry with ample storage space; refrigerator and oven/range. The comfy bedroom has a built-in closet. A vanity sink cabinet and an enclosed shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. The unit has ceiling fans and wall heater along with a shared/coin-operated washer and dryer. A chic bathtub, curtain-partitioned shower stall, wall-mounted sink furnished its elegant bathroom. No pets and no smoking. It also comes with a 1-car parking space in the underground garage. The tenant pays for PG&E, cable, and internet (AT&T or Comcast). The landlord will cover water and trash.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZrPyJ7FN7F4



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 77



Nearby parks include Brookdale Park, Maxwell Park, and Allendale Park.



Bus lines:

14 W.OAKLAND/FRUITVALE BART - 0.0 mile

47 Fruitvale Bart - Maxwell Park - 0.4 mile

NX3 San Francisco - San Leandro - 0.4 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5907284)