2817 High Street Unit #9

Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Condo home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Maxwell Park neighborhood in Oakland.
The well-ventilated and comfy interior features big windows with blinds, polished flooring, and a galley-type kitchen that is stylishly equipped with glossy countertops; a big pantry, fine white-painted cabinetry with ample storage space; refrigerator and oven/range. The comfy bedroom has a built-in closet. A vanity sink cabinet and an enclosed shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. The unit has ceiling fans and wall heater along with a shared/coin-operated washer and dryer. A chic bathtub, curtain-partitioned shower stall, wall-mounted sink furnished its elegant bathroom. No pets and no smoking. It also comes with a 1-car parking space in the underground garage. The tenant pays for PG&E, cable, and internet (AT&T or Comcast). The landlord will cover water and trash.
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZrPyJ7FN7F4
Walk Score: 77
Nearby parks include Brookdale Park, Maxwell Park, and Allendale Park.
Bus lines:
14 W.OAKLAND/FRUITVALE BART - 0.0 mile
47 Fruitvale Bart - Maxwell Park - 0.4 mile
NX3 San Francisco - San Leandro - 0.4 mile
No Pets Allowed
