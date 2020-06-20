2726 Park Blvd - #E

All apartments in Oakland
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2726 Park Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94606
Ivy Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE **********
After reviewing all pictures and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward. Our property manager will review your applications and will invite you for a private tour if we like to move forward. If you like to proceed, we will run a mandatory credit background check ($35) to finalize the process. If everything checks out, we will sign a lease. Please note: You have the opportunity to back out prior to signing the lease.
*****************************************************************

Location, Location, Location. If you are looking for a 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment on Park Blvd (nearby Lake Merritt), this is a MUST SEE. Wood flooring layouts in the living room and bedroom. Tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom. The unit is easy maintenance includes many closets for storage. This convenient location puts you just minutes from everything you need and love, stores, restaurants, laundry, and more. Few Blocks away from I-580 minutes away from beautiful Lake Merritt.

Email or call me if you have any questions!

Property Address: 2726 Park Blvd Apt. E, Oakland, CA 94606
Rent: 1,600.00 per Month
Security Deposit: 1,600.00
Tenant pays: Gas & Electricity, Etc.
Landlord pays: Water & Garbage.

Lease Term: 1 year
Need first month's rent and security deposit to move-in (3,200.00).

Lease Terms:
*Renters insurance with personal liability $300000.00 is required.
*No smoking
*No pet

Please provide the following document with your application:

. Last year W2, or Tax Return
. Two Current Pay Stubs
. One Month Bank Statement
. Copy of Driver License or ID

Non-refundable $35 per person application fee for Credit Check.

Please go to our website for the online application:
http://pmp.managebuilding.com

Please Contact:
Jackie Pan
BRE Lic#01931179

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

