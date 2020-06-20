2726 Park Blvd - #E

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE **********

After reviewing all pictures and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward. Our property manager will review your applications and will invite you for a private tour if we like to move forward. If you like to proceed, we will run a mandatory credit background check ($35) to finalize the process. If everything checks out, we will sign a lease. Please note: You have the opportunity to back out prior to signing the lease.

*****************************************************************



Location, Location, Location. If you are looking for a 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment on Park Blvd (nearby Lake Merritt), this is a MUST SEE. Wood flooring layouts in the living room and bedroom. Tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom. The unit is easy maintenance includes many closets for storage. This convenient location puts you just minutes from everything you need and love, stores, restaurants, laundry, and more. Few Blocks away from I-580 minutes away from beautiful Lake Merritt.



Email or call me if you have any questions!



Property Address: 2726 Park Blvd Apt. E, Oakland, CA 94606

Rent: 1,600.00 per Month

Security Deposit: 1,600.00

Tenant pays: Gas & Electricity, Etc.

Landlord pays: Water & Garbage.



Lease Term: 1 year

Need first month's rent and security deposit to move-in (3,200.00).



Lease Terms:

*Renters insurance with personal liability $300000.00 is required.

*No smoking

*No pet



Please provide the following document with your application:



. Last year W2, or Tax Return

. Two Current Pay Stubs

. One Month Bank Statement

. Copy of Driver License or ID



Non-refundable $35 per person application fee for Credit Check.



Please go to our website for the online application:

http://pmp.managebuilding.com



Please Contact:

Jackie Pan

BRE Lic#01931179