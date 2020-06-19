2531 Martin Luther King Way.

Amenities
Large Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Large Balcony - MLK Berkeley Ready to Lease - Fully renovated, large 2 bed /1 bath apartment in Berkeley. Blocks from Berkeley City Ballet, wonderful restaurants, shopping and much more! This Unit offers a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a newly upgraded bathroom and new laminate-wood flooring throughout, and here is the best part, there is a very large deck off of the living room, perfect for entertaining or just relaxing after work or school. Close to public transportation, on site parking, on site laundry facility, and the building is well maintained, the exterior was painted last year, it is clean and quiet and well managed!
Give us a call to set an appointment to view this beauty, this apartment won’t last long!
Landlord pays water and garbage
Pets Welcome
First month rent and deposit is required
Requirements:
Income = 2.5 Times the Rent
600+ Credit Score
No Judgements
No Evictions
No Subletting, No Air BNB
Location
2531 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Berkeley CA 94704
Contact
Trinity Management Services Inc.
707-649-0927
(RLNE4750212)