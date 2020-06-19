All apartments in Oakland
2531 Martin Luther King Way.
2531 Martin Luther King Way
2531 Martin Luther King Way

2531 Martin Luther King Jr Way · (707) 649-0927
Location

2531 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Oakland, CA 94612
Hoover-Foster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2531 Martin Luther King Jr Way- Unit 05 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Large Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Large Balcony - MLK Berkeley Ready to Lease - Fully renovated, large 2 bed /1 bath apartment in Berkeley. Blocks from Berkeley City Ballet, wonderful restaurants, shopping and much more! This Unit offers a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a newly upgraded bathroom and new laminate-wood flooring throughout, and here is the best part, there is a very large deck off of the living room, perfect for entertaining or just relaxing after work or school. Close to public transportation, on site parking, on site laundry facility, and the building is well maintained, the exterior was painted last year, it is clean and quiet and well managed!

Give us a call to set an appointment to view this beauty, this apartment won’t last long!

Landlord pays water and garbage
Pets Welcome
First month rent and deposit is required

Requirements:
Income = 2.5 Times the Rent
600+ Credit Score
No Judgements
No Evictions
No Subletting, No Air BNB

Location
2531 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Berkeley CA 94704

Contact
Trinity Management Services Inc.
707-649-0927

(RLNE4750212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

