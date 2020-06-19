2531 Martin Luther King Way.

Amenities

Large Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Large Balcony - MLK Berkeley Ready to Lease - Fully renovated, large 2 bed /1 bath apartment in Berkeley. Blocks from Berkeley City Ballet, wonderful restaurants, shopping and much more! This Unit offers a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a newly upgraded bathroom and new laminate-wood flooring throughout, and here is the best part, there is a very large deck off of the living room, perfect for entertaining or just relaxing after work or school. Close to public transportation, on site parking, on site laundry facility, and the building is well maintained, the exterior was painted last year, it is clean and quiet and well managed!



Give us a call to set an appointment to view this beauty, this apartment won’t last long!



Landlord pays water and garbage

Pets Welcome

First month rent and deposit is required



Requirements:

Income = 2.5 Times the Rent

600+ Credit Score

No Judgements

No Evictions

No Subletting, No Air BNB



Location

2531 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Berkeley CA 94704



Contact

Trinity Management Services Inc.

707-649-0927



(RLNE4750212)