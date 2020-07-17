Amenities

Spacious Condo w/Balcony, Free Parking, Near Lake Merritt! 2 Weeks Free Rent & Laundry in unit! - https://youtu.be/7UaXzqZvMm8



250 Montecito Ave, #203

Oakland, CA 94607

1bd/1ba



Amazing condo in QUIET building off of Grand Ave. near Lake Merritt. Lots of desirable features in this unit- plus you can't beat the location! Upgraded countertops in the kitchen. Kitchen looks out into the living and dining areas. Large balcony off the living room for relaxing and enjoying the warm East Bay weather.



The bedroom features a long double closet and large windows that provide great natural light. Small office space adjoining the bedroom. Chefs rejoice...the kitchen features a premium hood and double oven!



This condo is a perfect place to call home and priced to rent fast!



This property is located in Adam's Point and has a WalkScore of 91 and BikeScore of 84. Just a short stroll away from shops, restaurants, and bars along Grand Ave. Down the street sits Grand Lake Theatre - which is a great place to catch a flick. Walk to Lake Merritt. Whole Foods is basically in the backyard!



Besides the location, there are other great features worth noting:



*1 covered parking space included

*1 assigned storage unit in the garage

*Large bathroom with lots of storage space

*Washer and dryer in unit plus coin-op laundry in the garage

*Private balcony

*Secured access building



Contact us now to schedule a private viewing!



Contact: Kris

Email: kris@vpmpropertymanagement.com



Details:



Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Square feet: 932

Term: 12 months

Monthly Rent: $2500

Security Deposit: 1 month's rent OAC

Pets: 1 cat allowed with additional deposit and terms

Parking: 1 covered spot

Water and garbage included in rent



Qualifications:



700+ FICO Score

Combined income must be 3x the rent

No evictions



Items needed when submitting an application:



* Last year's W2, or tax return if you are self-employed

* Two current pay stubs

* Most recent two month's bank statements

* A copy of Driver's License or ID



*Rental terms subject to change or amendments



*Vision Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws and does not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, familial status, or national origin.



*No more than two (2) occupants are allowed to reside in a studio. No more than three (3) occupants are allowed to reside in a one-bedroom unit. No more than five (5) occupants are allowed to reside in a two-bedroom unit.



David Rooney, Broker CalBRE #01720002



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4363696)