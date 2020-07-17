All apartments in Oakland
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

250 Montecito Ave. #203

250 Montecito Avenue · (510) 740-8239
Location

250 Montecito Avenue, Oakland, CA 94610
Adams Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 250 Montecito Ave. #203 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
media room
dogs allowed
Spacious Condo w/Balcony, Free Parking, Near Lake Merritt! 2 Weeks Free Rent & Laundry in unit! - https://youtu.be/7UaXzqZvMm8

250 Montecito Ave, #203
Oakland, CA 94607
1bd/1ba

Amazing condo in QUIET building off of Grand Ave. near Lake Merritt. Lots of desirable features in this unit- plus you can't beat the location! Upgraded countertops in the kitchen. Kitchen looks out into the living and dining areas. Large balcony off the living room for relaxing and enjoying the warm East Bay weather.

The bedroom features a long double closet and large windows that provide great natural light. Small office space adjoining the bedroom. Chefs rejoice...the kitchen features a premium hood and double oven!

This condo is a perfect place to call home and priced to rent fast!

This property is located in Adam's Point and has a WalkScore of 91 and BikeScore of 84. Just a short stroll away from shops, restaurants, and bars along Grand Ave. Down the street sits Grand Lake Theatre - which is a great place to catch a flick. Walk to Lake Merritt. Whole Foods is basically in the backyard!

Besides the location, there are other great features worth noting:

*1 covered parking space included
*1 assigned storage unit in the garage
*Large bathroom with lots of storage space
*Washer and dryer in unit plus coin-op laundry in the garage
*Private balcony
*Secured access building

Contact us now to schedule a private viewing!

Contact: Kris
Email: kris@vpmpropertymanagement.com

Details:

Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Square feet: 932
Term: 12 months
Monthly Rent: $2500
Security Deposit: 1 month's rent OAC
Pets: 1 cat allowed with additional deposit and terms
Parking: 1 covered spot
Water and garbage included in rent

Qualifications:

700+ FICO Score
Combined income must be 3x the rent
No evictions

Items needed when submitting an application:

* Last year's W2, or tax return if you are self-employed
* Two current pay stubs
* Most recent two month's bank statements
* A copy of Driver's License or ID

*Rental terms subject to change or amendments

*Vision Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws and does not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, familial status, or national origin.

*No more than two (2) occupants are allowed to reside in a studio. No more than three (3) occupants are allowed to reside in a one-bedroom unit. No more than five (5) occupants are allowed to reside in a two-bedroom unit.

David Rooney, Broker CalBRE #01720002

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4363696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

