All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 2225 23rd Ave Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
2225 23rd Ave Apt A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

2225 23rd Ave Apt A

2225 23rd Avenue · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2225 23rd Avenue, Oakland, CA 94606
Highland Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
playground
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
Move-in special! 50% off you 1st full month's rent!

Charming Three Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Apartment in Highland Terrace in Oakland.

2225 23rd Ave Apt A is close to Manzanita Community School, Roosevelt Middle School, San Antonio Park Field, Garfield Elementary School, Garfield Municipal Playground, with quick access to Nimitz Freeway.

Unit Features:
- 3 bed/2 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator
- Laminate floors
- Washer and dryer in unit

Rental Terms:
- $49 Application Fee per adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Trash included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2225-23Rd-Ave-Apt-A-Oakland-CA-94606

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: g6decnmtoqe1nfmn

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5860580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 23rd Ave Apt A have any available units?
2225 23rd Ave Apt A has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2225 23rd Ave Apt A have?
Some of 2225 23rd Ave Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 23rd Ave Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
2225 23rd Ave Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 23rd Ave Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 2225 23rd Ave Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 2225 23rd Ave Apt A offer parking?
No, 2225 23rd Ave Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 2225 23rd Ave Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2225 23rd Ave Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 23rd Ave Apt A have a pool?
No, 2225 23rd Ave Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 2225 23rd Ave Apt A have accessible units?
No, 2225 23rd Ave Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 23rd Ave Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 23rd Ave Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 23rd Ave Apt A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2225 23rd Ave Apt A does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2225 23rd Ave Apt A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rose on Bond
1638 47th Avenue
Oakland, CA 94601
Maya
4045 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94611
Amelia
411 29th Street
Oakland, CA 94609
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West
Oakland, CA 94607
Alexan Webster
2330 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Lampwork Lofts
1614 Campbell St
Oakland, CA 94607
777 Broadway
777 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94612
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street
Oakland, CA 94611

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity