Move-in special! 50% off you 1st full month's rent!



Charming Three Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Apartment in Highland Terrace in Oakland.



2225 23rd Ave Apt A is close to Manzanita Community School, Roosevelt Middle School, San Antonio Park Field, Garfield Elementary School, Garfield Municipal Playground, with quick access to Nimitz Freeway.



Unit Features:

- 3 bed/2 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator

- Laminate floors

- Washer and dryer in unit



Rental Terms:

- $49 Application Fee per adult.

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Trash included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2225-23Rd-Ave-Apt-A-Oakland-CA-94606



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co

